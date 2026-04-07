Pirates Expected to Land Top International Player

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are expected to land one of the top young international players available, adding yet another impressive young player to the organization.

The Pirates have built their franchise back into a position to compete thanks to investing in their youth. Fueled by young stars like Paul Skenes, Bubba Chandler and Konnor Griffin, this new wave of the Pittsburgh baseball is trying to end the playoff drought and more.

More reinforcements are on their way to the Pirates as well. According to BBWAA member Francys Romero, the Pirates are expected to land 18-year-old Cuban shortstop Luis Almeida. Romero shared the details via his X account.

“Cuban shortstop Luis Almeida (18) is expected to sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the coming days, per source,” he wrote. “Great defensive skills around the infield and also has a contact-oriented bat with strong game instincts.”

Cuban shortstop Luis Almeida (18) is expected to sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the coming days, per source.



Great defensive skills around the infield and also has a contact-oriented bat with strong game instincts.



Trained at Yuan Pino’s academy in the Dominican Republic. pic.twitter.com/3JeudNgBiv — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) April 7, 2026

Another Infielder Added to the Mix

If and when Almeida signs with the Pirates, he will be another intriguing prospect added to a deep pool of players. With Griffin making the jump to the MLB level (although who knows if he stays there), the next best position prospect in the system is Temarr Johnson and Jhostynxon Garcia. Johnson is a second basemen and Garcia is an outfielder.

The next highest-rated shortstop prospect for the Pirates is arguably Wyatt Sanford. The organization selected him in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft. The left-handed, 20 year-old short stop is working his way up the minor leagues, and likely won’t be in the conversations for a major league call up for two to three more seasons.

Almeida may be young, but he could work his way up in the Pittsburgh organization. Their minor league system has demonstrated an improved ability at developing players at multiple positions in the field and pitchers. With an already refined defensive skillset, according to Romero, he could find some success upgrading and developing his swing in the PIrates' system.

Pirates’ Outlook after Signing Almeida

All in all, it’s another exciting addition for the Pirates. While the deal is still not official, it’s another young asset. Hopefully, the Pirates are able to bring Almeida quickly into their professional ranks and get him playing with one of the organization’s affiliates.

In the meantime, the Pirates are hoping Griffin takes a firm hold of the starting shortstop position at the MLB level. That will allow players like Almeida to take their time developing and adding more talent down the line in Pittsburgh.

Even more exciting, the deal shows that talent across multiple levels is willing to commit to the Pirates. No longer is it a player’s only option, it’s becoming a preferred destination for both rising and proven talent.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!