Konnor Griffin Makes Pirates History in MLB Debut

PITTSBURGH -- This year's home opener for the Pittsburgh Pirates had a very special addition. In front of a soldout PNC Park crowd, the Pirates welcomed teenaged superstar Konnor Griffin for his MLB debut.

Griffin, the Pirates' top prospect heading into the 2026 season, was better than advertised in his first regular-season action. The shortstop went 1-for-3 batting in the seventh spot of the batting order, picking up the first double and RBI of his MLB career.

Not only was it an impressive first showing for Griffin, but it was also historic. Griffin became the youngest Pirates player to record a hit in their MLB debut since organization legend Bill Mazeroski did so during the 1956 season. Sarah Langs of MLB.com pointed out the incredible piece of information via her X account.

At 19 years and 344 days, Konnor Griffin is the youngest Pirates player with a hit in his MLB debut since Bill Mazeroski at 19y 306d on 7/7/56 https://t.co/es6Hq61l7h — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 3, 2026

More History in Store for Griffin?

It took a single at-bat for Griffin to make history, but it won't be the last time he does. The 19-year-old is going to be a contender for the National League Rookie of the Year if he stays at the MLB level all season long.

The way that Griffin has burst onto the scene, however, it's easy to see why the Pirates believe Griffin is set to make more and more history.

Apr 3, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) runs the bases on his way to scoring his first major league run against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Griffin and Mazeroski Family Keep Crossing Paths

It's fitting that Griffin joins Mazeroski as the youngest Pirates player to achieve this feat. First, the Pirates were honoring Mazeroski during the team's home opener. The team uniforms were adorned with patches bearing Mazeroski's No. 9, and the outfield grass behind his usual second base position had his number cut into as well.

Mazeroski changed the landscape of the franchise in 1960 when he hit the first and only walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 7 of a World Series. His home run gave the Pirates their first World Series victory in 51 years, and it started a run that included three championships over the next two decades.

Now, the Pirates hope Griffin can help change the landscape of the organization once again.

Going even deeper, the Mazeroskis have played a hand in Griffin's rise to the MLB. Bill's son, Darren, is a scout for the Pirates. Of course, it was Darren who was the main scout to help the Pirates sign Griffin after the organization selected him ninth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft. Speaking to Pirates correspondent for MLB.com, Jason Mackey, Darren shared just how special a person he believes Griffin is.

"Whenever you meet him, obviously it’s great,” he said. “The next time you talk to him, maybe you think it won’t come across the same way. But it’s the same every time, no matter the setting, no matter the situation or who he’s talking to."

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