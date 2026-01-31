Pirates Reliever Featuring in World Baseball Classic

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have less than two weeks until Spring Training starts and one player is readying for more than just the upcoming season.

Pirates left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto will pitch for Team Dominican Republic in the upcoming 2026 World Baseball Classic, according to the team's Twitter page .

Soto previously represented Team Dominican Republic in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, but didn't make an appearance.

He is now one of four Pirates players that will play in the World Baseball Classic, which includes fellow countrymen in center fielder Oneil Cruz , star pitcher Paul Skenes on Team USA and pitching prospect Antwone Kelly with Team Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Gregory Soto Joins the Pirates This Offseason

The Pirates signed Soto to a one-year, $7.75 million deal, made official on Dec. 15, giving them an important piece of their bullpen.

He mostly throws four pitches, using his sinker and slider the most, then also throwing a four-seam fastball and a sweeper.

Soto is coming off of a 2025 season where he had a 3.96 ERA over 45 appearances and 36.1 innings pitched with the Baltimore Orioles, before they traded him to the New York Mets at the deadline.

He struggled with the Mets, posting a 4.50 ERA over 25 appearances and 24.0 innings pitched, a .308 batting average allowed and a 1.63 WHIP.

Aug 8, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets pitcher Gregory Soto (65) throws a pitch in the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Soto had his best seasons as a closer with the Detroit Tigers in 2021 and 2022, earning back-to-back All-Star nods.

He posted a 3.39 ERA with 18 saves in 19 opportunities in 2021 and a 3.28 ERA and 30 saves in 33 opportunities in 2022.

Soto struggled with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023 (4.42 ERA) and 2024 (4.02 ERA), before they traded him to Baltimore at that season's deadline. One of the best things about Soto is his lack of injury history, featuring in at least 60 games the past five seasons.

Season ERA Appearances/IP 2019 5.77 33/57.2 2020 4.30 27/23.0 2021 3.39 62/63.2 2022 3.28 64/60.1 2023 4.62 69/60.1 2024 4.42 66/53.0 2025 4.18 70/60.1

He has appeared in 391 games in his career, posting a 15-34 record, with 56 saves in 68 opportunities, a 4.26 ERA in 378.1 innings pitched, 193 walks to 210 strikeouts, a .244 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 1.44 WHIP.

Soto is also great against left-handed batters, with a .192 batting average allowed and a 1.04 WHIP in 2025, but struggles against right-handed batters, with a .307 BAA and a 1.94 WHIP.

The Pirates will likely use Soto in situations where they're facing left-handed batters in high-leverage moments for a more favorable matchup.

Soto Fills Big Need on Pirates Roster

The Pirates desperately need left-handed pitching in their ranks for next season, especially in their bullpen, where almost all of their arms are right-handed.

Evan Sisk was oneof only two left-handed pitchers the Pirates had on their 40-man roster at the time of his signing.

Aug 18, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Evan Sisk (51) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Sisk had a 4.38 ERA over 14 appearances after coming in the trade for left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter from the Kansas City Royals at the deadline.

Hunter Barco is a left-handed pitching prospect that made two appearances in 2025 and could become one of the better Pirates pitchers on the staff if developed properly.

The Pirates also added Mason Montgomery from the Tampa Bay Rays, another southpaw that can reach 100 mph and more with his four-seam fastball.

Soto, Sisk, Barco and Montgomery should all get a good shot in the bullpen next season for the Pirates.

