Pirates' Braxton Ashcraft Ready for Starter Role

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a strong starting rotation and Braxton Ashcraft is one of those pitchers who will likely serve a role in that.

Ashcraft made his MLB debut in 2025 and had a solid season with the Pirates, working mostly out of the bullpen, but also making a few starts as well, growing into the role the front office envisions for him.

This upcoming season now provides Ashcraft with an opportunity to earn a starter role and hold onto it, while also thriving and getting better each time out.

He won't be alone in that starting rotation, as the likes of fellow rookie Bubba Chandler , veteran Mitch Keller and 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes leading the way for one of the better units in all of baseball.

Ashcraft Performing as a Starter

Ashcraft started 69 of his 71 games that he pitched in the minor leagues, but immediately moved to the bullpen, where he found success, with a 1.54 ERA in his first seven appearances.

He got his first MLB start vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 23, where he threw three scoreless innings.

Jun 23, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (67) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Ashcraft stayed in the bullpen until August, when he made five straight starts and seven starts in his final nine appearances, as the Pirates coaching staff gave him more opportunities to go longer than he did previously.

He had a 2.16 ERA over 33.1 innings pitched as a starting pitcher and a 3.22 ERA over 36.1 innings pitched as a reliever.

Ashcraft finished with a 4-4 record over 26 appearances and eight starts, a 2.71 ERA over 69.2 innings pitched, 71 strikeouts to 24 walks, a .239 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 1.25 WHIP.

The 26-year old spoke to the media at PiratesFest back on Jan. 24 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown Pittsburgh, discussing his first season and how that impacted him.

Ashcraft talked about his development in 2025, beginning from the bullpen and then matriculating to the rotation, which he said made him a better pitcher.

"I think that anybody that comes into the big leagues that's been a starter their whole life, you always want to have the ball in the first inning," Ashcraft said. "In our industry, that's where guys get paid the most on our side of the ball. It's the most challenging. I don't think any of us would be here if we don't like challenges. It was really cool to be able to transition into the bullpen and feel the different pressures that come with that and learn how to pitch differently.

"I think, ultimately, that made me a better starter, it will make me a better starter, having to pitch in those high-leverage situations, having to mix my stuff than I otherwise would. Those pitches, there's a lot more pressure, there's a lot more effort, there's a lot more intent that goes into those pitches late in the game, in those situations where you don't have as much time to make up ground. Every pitch means a little bit more in the backend of games..."

How Ashcraft Gets This Role

The Pirates made a few moves this offseason, as they went into the trade market to bolster their lineup.

Pittsburgh added second baseman Brandon Lowe , outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery from the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-team trade that saw them send right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows to the Houston Astros, who then sent two top prospects to the Rays.

Sep 21, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mike Burrows (53) delivers a pitch against the Athletics during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates also landed outfielder prospect Jhostynxon García and 18-year old right-handed pitcher Jesus Traveiso in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, departing with right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo , along with prospect in left-handed relief pitcher Tyler Samaniego and catcher Adonys Guzman.

Burrows and Oviedo were key parts of the Pirates' starting rotation last season and are now gone, opening up a spot for Ashcraft to take advantage of.

The Pirates are also looking to add a veteran left-handed starting pitcher, but Ashcraft is someone they value and will want in that rotation come Opening Day.

Ashcraft realizes this opportunity and he's ready to take on the starter role for 2026.

“I told [Pirates general manager] Ben [Cherington] this, it was two offseasons ago, I said I just want to fill any role that’s available," Ashcraft said. "I want to be a big league pitcher and help win here in Pittsburgh.

"If they were still here and we were fighting for jobs, I’d be okay with doing what I was doing last year. With an opening there, losing two starters, two really good starters. It’s exciting to be able to have a really good opportunity to fill those roles and just hope I can fill them.”

