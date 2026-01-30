Pirates' Paul Skenes Looks Ready for Spring Training

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes is less than two weeks away before he comes to Spring Training and he looks like he's ready to go.

Skenes was pitching at New York Empire Baseball Club, located at 251 W 60th Street in the middle of Upper West Side of Manhattan this past weekend.

He was at their indoor facility working on his pitching and ramping up the velocity in front of awe-struck children watching one of the best pitchers in baseball perform his craft.

Baseball will be here before you know it ...



Paul Skenes is getting locked in 🔥😮 pic.twitter.com/rCqAz6iTeB — MLB (@MLB) January 29, 2026

Skenes was in New York City this past weekend for the 101st New York Baseball Writers’ Gala , or the BBWAA Awards Dinner on Jan. 24, where he accepted his National League Cy Young Award for the 2025 season.

This isn't the first time he's worked out there, doing so in February 2025 according to the New York Empire Baseball Club's Instagram page .

Skenes Prepares for Crucial 2026 Season

Skenes comes into just his third season at the major league level and his second full season in 2026, but understands the importance of this campaign.

The 23-year old has already been training down in Florida this offseason, where he just created a new facility in Palm Beach, along with Derek Groomer, a sports performance coach at LSU during his 2023 season, according to an interview with Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette .

Skenes hosted a number of Pirates pitchers down there this offseason, including prospects in right-hander Bubba Chandler and left-hander Hunter Barco , plus right-handed relievers in Carmen Mlodzinski and Kyle Nicolas.

He will report down to Pirate City in Bradenton on Feb. 9, the first day that pitchers and catchers report if they're participating in the World Baseball Classic.

Skenes will pitch for Team USA during the tournament, a honor for the man who once was going to become an Air Force pilot, where he'll hope to lead the team to a gold medal.

He'll soon rejoin with the Pirates, where he'll ready himself to lead the rotation for the 2026 season.

The Pirates and Skenes have postseason ambitions, making additions that should help them achieve that goal.

Free agent signing Ryan O'Hearn and second baseman Brandon Lowe bring left-handed power bats, Mason Montgomery and Gregory Soto are southpaw relievers, while outfielders Jake Mangum and prospect Jhostynxon García provide depth and two different profiles.

Skenes also isn't alone in the Pirates starting rotation, as veteran Mitch Keller and rookies in Braxton Ashcraft and Chandler will also comprise one of the best

The Pirates bullpen has the likes of Justin Lawrence, Isaac Mattson , Mlodzinski, Nicolas and Dennis Santana, who combined with the rotation for 19 shutouts, the most of any timein the major leagues.

First baseman Spencer Horwitz , center fielder Oneil Cruz and right fielder Bryan Reynolds will look to have healthy, consistent seasons with the Pirates in 2026.

The Pirates haven't made the postseason since 2015, but this team looks best primed to end that drought and bring back winning baseball to Pittsburgh, with Skenes at the helm.

