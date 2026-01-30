Andrew McCutchen Meets with Pirates' Owner

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have less than two weeks before the beginning of players reporting down to Spring Training, but one key player from last year is not on the roster.

Andrew McCutchen, who has been with the Pirates at this point of the winter the previous three offseasons, is still a free agent and there's no knowing if he will or won't come back in 2026.

There may be some development on that front, as Adam Crowley of 93.7 The Fan confirmed that McCutchen met with Pirates owner Bob Nutting on Jan. 29, according to "people he trusts."

He didn't confirm what exactly went on, but did just that the Pirates legend and chairman had a meeting together, which could determine the future of McCutchen with the franchise moving forward.

Why the Pirates and McCutchen Are at Odds

McCutchen has signed a one-year deal for $5 million the past three offseasons, marking his second stint with the Pirates.

He has served as the Pirates' designated hitter during that time, a departure from his younger days when he made incredible plays in center field.

May 17, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) makes a catch on a fly ball off the bat of Chicago Cubs left fielder Chris Coghlan (not pictured) to start a double play during the second inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images | Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images

McCutchen has had a solid tenure in his return with the Pirates, not nearly as good as his 2011-15 prime, but has produced from the plate and given fans something to cheer about during tough moments.

Batting Avg. On-Base % Slugging % OPS WAR .242 .345 .391 .736 2.3

Hits Doubles Home Runs RBI BB/K 318 59 45 150 200/351

The Pirates have made offseason additions to their lineup, with the likes of power-hitting left-handed bats in second baseman Brandon Lowe in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays and free agent Ryan O'Hearn , who should thrive at PNC Park.

Both Lowe and O'Hearn can serve as designated hitter, plus the Pirates have internal options in returning players like Spencer Horwitz, center fielder Oneil Cruz , right fielder Bryan Reynolds and catcher Joey Bart .

McCutchen has taken to Twitter in the past week, signaling that he wants to play for the Pirates in 2026 and that he can play in the outfield if needed.

He also posted after PiratesFest at the David L. Lawernce Convention Center in Downtown Pittsburgh on Jan. 24 that he wanted to be there for the fans, felt slighted for it and desires a chance to play baseball in 2026.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington spoke about McCutchen during the Q&A session at PiratesFest, but his answer lacked a clear decision, speaking instead about the relationship with him and that they have other work to do this offseason.

The Pirates have clearly had one of the best offseasons they've had in recent memory, as they've filled important roster needs and added depth.

Does McCutchen Have Role with 2026 Priates?

McCutchen's meeting with Nutting is important, as the Pirates owner is a big supporter of his, going as far as to say that McCutchen can be with the team for as long as he likes, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette .

This includes the likes of outfielders in Jake Mangum , an older rookie who made his debut in 2025, plus former top 100 prospect Jhostynxon García , both in the trade from the Rays and a trade with the Boston Red Sox, respectively.

These additions, plus Lowe and O'Hearn, give the Pirates a better lineup than they've had the past three seasons and hope from Pirates fans that they may end their long absence from the postseason.

McCutchen doesn't have a defined role in this Pirates team for next season, as there are already players that can fill the designated hitter role on the team and his lack of playing time in the outfield.

Sep 21, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) hits an RBI single against the Athletics during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates do have an opening in left field, but McCutchen hasn't featured there since he returned, playing almost all of his 20 games in right field.

McCutchen is a right-handed bat, something the Pirates could use with how many left-handed bats they currently have in their lineup, and has put up solid numbers in his second stint with the team.

A 26-man roster gives the Pirates just 13 position players, with eight starters and five depth pieces, or four after the backup catcher.

The Pirates still want an addition on the left side of their infield, plus maybe another outfielder if possible, which likely doesn't feature McCutchen on their team for 2026.

Nutting is the ultimate decider on if McCutchen will come back or not in a Pirates uniform, so this meeting likely served as progression towards his return or a breakup between the two parties.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!