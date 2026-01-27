Pirates Star Becomes Latest Player to Join World Baseball Classic

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have Spring Training beginning soon, but some players have bigger dreams on their mind before the season starts.

Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz will represent Team Dominican Republic in the upcoming World Baseball Classic this spring, according to insider Francys Romero .

Cruz previously hinted at playing in the WBC this past weekend at PiratesFest, but never officially confirmed it, just smiling with all his teeth showing.

"Something like that," Cruz said through interpreter Stephen Morales. "Looks like it."

The 2026 edition of the World Baseball Classic takes place from March 5-17, pitting the best countries across the globe in a tournament to see who is the best. Cruz will join fellow Pirates teammate and star pitcher Paul Skenes at the WBC , with Skenes representing Team USA.

Oneil Cruz's Dominican Heritage

Cruz was born on Oct. 4, 1998 in Nizao, a city on the south coast of the Dominican Republic and about 30 miles west of the capital city, Santo Domingo. He quickly drew MLB scouts to his game and joined Los Angeles Dodgers on a $950,000 signing bonus as an international free agent in July 2015 at just 17 years old.

Cruz spends his offseasons in the Dominican Republic and has done so again this winter, working on getting better and readying himself for 2026. He also has great connections and relationships in his home country, working with former top players from the Dominican Republic.

"Three or four days after the season or when I got to the Dominican, I started working right away with Wilton Guerrero, Vladimir Guerrero Sr.’s brother, down in the Dominican," Cruz said. "He helped me a lot with the outfield stuff and hitting stuff. Basically no break."

Cruz is also good friends with the other players from the Dominican Republic, bonding with them at the 2025 Home Run Derby.

Jul 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz (15) during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The likes of Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero were stunned watching Cruz crush baseballs at Truist Park during the competition.

Cruz will have a fantastic squad around him, as the Dominican Republic has some of the best baseball players in the world. This includes San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr., Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez, New York Mets left fielder Juan Soto, Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramirez and others.

The Dominican Republic last won the World Baseball Classic in 2013 and they'll look to do so again with one of the best lineups. Team Japan is the most recent champions, led by MVP Shohei Ohtani, but Skenes and Team USA will want to win the tournament on home soil.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!