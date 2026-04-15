Pirates' Jake Mangum Makes Highlight Reel Play vs. Nationals

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates could always use some better outfield defense and they got exactly that from Jake Mangum.

Mangum came in at left field for the Pirates in the top of the eighth inning vs. the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on April 14, after he pinch-hit the last inning, giving him a chance to show off his defensive prowess.

Nationals pinch-hitter José Tena lined a single into left field and shortstop CJ Abrams, who was on second base, moved quickly past third base and on his way home.

Mangum let the ball take one hop and then threw it to Pirates catcher Joey Bart at home plate, who put himself in position and made the tag to get Abrams out at the plate, which was upheld after a challenge from Nationals manager Blake Butera.

Alternate angles of Jake Mangum's insane throw



Perfection. https://t.co/RKTrBoOKvr pic.twitter.com/VGvUEbh64P — Platinum Key (@PlatinumKey13) April 15, 2026

Mangum didn't know if it was his best throw, but was most disappointed the Pirates didn't complete their comeback, falling 5-4 to the Nationals.

"Tough one," Mangum said postgame on the throw. "It was kind of a tweener, if I could catch it or not. Instincts said to cut back on it and let it hop. Luckily, I was able to make a good throw, but an even better tag by Joey."

Jake Mangum Filling Important Role for Pirates

The Pirates already have a pretty set outfield, with Bryan Reynolds in left field, Oneil Cruz in center field and Ryan O'Hearn in right field.

Mangum is the fourth outfielder, someone that can play all three positions and do them pretty well, giving the Pirates a versatile defensive option in the position group.

He joined the Pirates this offseason in the trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, which also brought in power-hitting second baseman Brandon Lowe and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery .

Mangum has played in 12 games so far for the Pirates, with four starts and nine appearances in left field, one start in center field and two starts in right field.

Apr 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jake Mangum (28) bunts for a single against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This throw wasn't the only impressive defensive play that Mangum has made this year, as he also made a deep catch in center field on March 28 vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field, running up the center field wall afterwards.

He's also been effective at the plate, coming in and providing and important bunt or a single to try and start a rally when needed.

The Pirates will need Mangum to continue making important plays in the outfield and at the plate as the season progresses, particularly if they want to make the playoffs.

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