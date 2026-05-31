Jake Mangum Takes Over in Pirates Win Over Twins

PITTSBURGH — Jake Mangum isn't the first player that Pittsburgh Pirates fans think of to make the big play or have that crucial moment, but he showed he can do just that.

Mangum came through in a number of ways for the Pirates in their 10-9 win over the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park on May 30, which came with his bat, his glove and his speed on the basepaths.

He hit his first home run with the Pirates, had a great day offensively, stole a base and made an important catch late to preserve the victory.

It was the best game for Mangum in a Pirates uniform and could serve as the one that spurred his season in the right direction.

Mangum Excels at the Plate

The home run was a surprise to almost everyone, as Mangum is not a power hitter and hit just three home runs as a rookie with the Tampa Bay Rays last season.

It came on a slow, 87.7 mph fastball from Twins right-handed starting pitcher Bailey Ober that Lowe really got his bat onto, putting it into the right-center field seats at 104.5 mph and 410 feet in distance.

May 30, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jake Mangum (28) reacts as he returns to the dugout with a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Mangum put the Pirates up 2-1 at that point and they added five more runs before earning a 7-1 lead at the end of the inning.

“Very rarely are you going to see me just stand in the box and watch it," Lowe said on the home run. "I don’t hit enough homers to do that. I knew I got that one. I’m glad it went over.”

Mangum came through again for the Pirates in the bottom of the fifth inning, slashing at a fastball and sending it to left field, giving fellow Jackson Prep alum and star rookie Konnor Griffin enough time to show off his speed and slide in ahead of the throw, giving the home team an 8-7 advantage.

He then laid down a bunt in the bottom of the eighth inning, which moved catcher Endy Rodríguez up to third base, which he scored on an RBI-single from shortstop Jared Triolo, and then Mangum stole second base and moved to third on the single, before scoring on a sacrifice fly from right fielder Bryan Reynolds.

The Pirates got a 10-7 lead at that point, which ended up playing a big role in them maintaining a lead late on.

“Both. Just good at bats to help the team win," Mangum said. "I’m not going to hit many homers but if I can have successful at bats that helps the team, we’re good. That’s what it’s all about.”

Big Time Catch Seals Win for Pirates

The Pirates may not have gotten the win in the end if it wasn't for Mangum making an important defensive play in the top of the ninth inning.

Minnesota shortstop Orlando Arcia hit a deep fly ball off of Pittsburgh lefty closer Gregory Soto , 101.2 mph off the bat and 376 feet.

May 30, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Gregory Soto (31) pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates thankfully had Mangum in left field, who battled a brutal sun in his eyes and got there just in time for the second out.

“As an outfielder, you just get the best jump you can, take off running and do your best to get there," Mangum said on the catch. "Luckily, I was able to get there.”

Pirates manager Don Kelly praised Mangum for his play throughout the game, but was most impressed with that catch and what Mangum had to deal with during it.

"That was unbelievable," Kelly said. "At that time in the game, the way the sun is right there, that makes it five times harder. The sun is setting. He’s right at that line. With the game on the line like that, that was an unbelievable play."

A New Start for Mangum in 2026?

Mangum came off the injured list back on May 17, after dealing with a left hamstring strain and slashed just .208/.269/.208 for an OPS of .478 in nine games and with just five hits in 24 at-bats.

He tied his season-high of three hits, which he also had in the 8-7 loss in extra innings to the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on April 16 and this game could get Mangum to hitting a much better clip.

May 30, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales (3) greets left fielder Jake Mangum (28) crossing home plate to score a run against the Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

“Sure. There’s so many different ways you can look at this game," Mangum said. "A big thing is, since I came back from the IL I feel a lot more confident at the plate.

"Credit our coaching staff. They’ve helped me a ton. I’ve absolutely been bothering them with questions but they’ve helped me a ton. I’m going to continue to work..."

Mangum was much more effective prior to his injury, slashing .260/.333/.288 for an OPS of .621, and as he mentioned, he's worked extensively with the coaching staff to get back to level of play and improve upon it.

This game isn't quite the best of his career, as he had four hits in in his MLB debut vs. the Pirates last season, but it's one that reminded Mangum that he needs to just take it one game at a time and have faith in the work he's put in throughout his lengthy career.

“I’m still going to put my best game against the Pirates last year," Mangum said. "My first MLB hit was a four-hit night. That’s going to be a tough one to top. But I’m putting this one very close.

"I haven’t been swinging in the way I planned to or want to this year but if I’ve learned anything in this game through 30 years it’s that stats raise a lot faster than they fall, so you can’t get too caught up in that. Play the game. Let the game come to you, take a deep breath and trust your ability.”

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