Pirates Make More Outfield Changes Before Cubs Series

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates still haven't settled on an outfield and once again made changes for their next game.

The Pirates have an entirely new outfield ahead of their series opener vs. the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on May 25, following their 4-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the series finale at Rogers Centre on May 24.

Rookie Jhostynxon Garcia will make his first Pirates start in left field and bat eighth, while Bryan Reynolds moves to right field in place of rookie Esmerlyn Valdez , who started there in the three games vs. the Blue Jays, and stays third in the batting order.

Oneil Cruz will also return to center field and stay fifth in the batting order, after serving as designated hitter in the previous game, taking over from Jake Mangum, who started in center field yesterday.

Why the Pirates Keep Making Outfield Changes

Right fielder/first baseman Ryan O'Hearn suffered a right quad muscle strain and the Pirates placed on the 10-day injured list on May 17.

It's likely that O'Hearn could miss up to four weeks , or at least three more since going on the injured list, which meant that the Pirates need someone to fill in at right field.

The Pirates brought up both Garcia and Valdez during their most recent road trip, who each have earned opportunities to start and contribute as right-handed power bats.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jhostynxon Garcia (34) celebrates after hitting a home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Reynolds moving to right field isn't too surprising, as he started there all of 2025 and Garcia might have more success in left field, as a versatile outfield option.

Cruz had been starting in center field almost entirely before this recent road trip, but was the designated hitter for three of the six games, which Pirates manager Don Kelly did to give him some rest.

"Yeah, he was looking a little bit tired there," Kelly said pregame. "Just trying to find ways to get him back. I mean 162 is a long, long season and finding ways to get him to DH, getting him an off day the other day and he had a big home run for us yesterday, which is great to see."

Mangum will also get games across all three outfield spots and Jared Triolo has started in right field at times, so the Pirates will keep moving players around, at least until O'Hearn returns from injury.

How the Rest of the Pirates Lineup Looks

Player Position Batting Side Spencer Horwitz First Base Left Brandon Lowe Second Base Left Bryan Reynolds Right Field Switch Nick Gonzales Third Base Right Oneil Cruz Center Field Left Marcell Ozuna Designated Hitter Right Konnor Griffin Shortstop Right Jhostynxon Garcia Center Field Right Henry Davis Catcher Right

First baseman Spencer Horwitz will leadoff for the second straight game and third time this season.

He opened the previous contest with a solo home run off of Blue Jays right-handed starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Pirates will hope he continues his good play in that spot.

May 22, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz (2) hits a one run sacrifice fly against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Pirates have a similar batting order, with second baseman Brandon Lowe batting second, Reynolds hitting fourth, third baseman Nick Gonzales hitting fourth and Cruz batting fifth.

Marcell Ozuna is back at designated hitter and Konnor Griffin returns at shortstop, with the duo hitting sixth and seventh, respectively.

Garcia comes in eighth and Henry Davis returns at catcher and bats ninth to complete the Pirates lineup.

Right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski takes the mound for his ninth start and 11th outing of 2026 for the Pirates.

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