Brandon Lowe Makes 100-Year-Old Pirates History

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made some key additions this offseason to improve their lineup and second baseman Brandon Lowe has surely done that.

Lowe has been fantastic for the Pirates over the last two games, with 10 RBI total and three home runs, becoming the first player in franchise history to have five RBI in two straight games, since the stat became official in 1920.

He is technically not the first Pirates player to do it, as Honus Wagner first achieved the feat, but being in the same company as the best shortstop in the history of baseball isn't a bad place to be less than 20 games played with your new team.

"I wouldn’t have even known that if our guy didn’t tell me on that a little bit earlier. Pretty cool," Lowe said after this most recent. "Record books are fun. But you’re trying to have good at-bats. I was honestly pretty happy with that two-RBI single off my pine tar. Team at-bats, keep taking those, and things are gonna wind up pretty good in the end."

Brandon Lowe Dominating for Pirates in Last Two Games

Lowe should've given the Pirates the win in the first game, which ended up a 7-6 loss to the Chicago Cubs in the series finale at Wrigley Field on April 12, but there was no doubt for the Pirates in their 16-5 win over the Washington Nationals in the series opener at PNC Park on April 13.

He hit two home runs off of Cubs right-handed starting pitcher Jameson Taillon , which included a grand slam in the top of the second inning to make it 5-0 and then a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning to make it 6-2.

Lowe needed some help from the wind to hit his first home run, with 38 feet added on that one, but his second one was a big-time blast of 444 feet.

The Pirates got going early in the bottom of the second inning from the Nationals, thanks to Lowe, who hit a blooper to left field, scoring two runs to give the home team a 3-1 lead, one they would never relinquish.

Apr 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) hits a single against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Lowe then helped cap off a 10-run sixth inning for the Pirates with a three-run home run to make it a 15-1 lead.

It was an 86.5 mph changeup on the outer half from Nationals right-handed pitcher Brad Lord, that Lowe had an idea he'd get and he put no doubt into his swing, sending it 104.5 mph off the bat and 410 feet into the right field seats.

"I saw him last year, so I kind of had some at-bats under my belt," Lowe said on his home run. 'Understood the pitches that I could handle. See something elevated, and try to roll off a good swing. I didn’t want to be the guy who ended that rally."

Lowe Breaks Slump After Great Start to 2026

The Pirates added Lowe in a big trade this offseason and he leads the team with six home runs through the first 16 games of the season, good for a 61 home run pace.

He is also just one of five second baseman in Pirates history to have six home runs in a 14-game stretch, along with Neil Walker (2013), José Castillo (2006), Gene Alley (1969) and George Grantham (1930), according to Alex Stumpf .

While Lowe may not hit that many home runs, he came in after leading all MLB second baseman with 31 home runs in 2025 and immediately delivered with three home runs against the New York Mets at Citi Field in the first series of 2026.

Lowe hit two home runs on Opening Day, which made Pirates history for a variety of reasons, but also hit another home run in the 4-3 win in the series finale, the first victory for his new team.

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) trots around the bases after hitting a first inning home-run, Thursday, March 26, 2026. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He then fell into a slump after the Mets series, with just five hits in 33 at-bats, good for a .152 batting average, before his two-home run game vs. the Cubs.

Lowe getting back to great hitting these past two games is crucial for a Pirates team that has playoff aspirations.

Pirates manager Don Kelly has spoken highly of Lowe this season and that wasn't any differently after his most recent outing.

"Huge," Kelly said on Lowe's recent performances. "Even through that short stretch where he wasn't getting hits, he was still swinging the bat well and lining out and doing some really good things. He's going to be a big part of our success this year."

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