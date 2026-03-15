Pirates' José Urquidy Aiming for Strong Start vs. Rays

PITTSBURGH — José Urquidy hasn't had the Spring Training he has wanted from the mound, but he'll get another shot with the Pittsburgh Pirates in their upcoming game.

Urquidy starts for the Pirates as they take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Fla. on March 15, marking his third start in the Grapefruit League and fourth start in Spring Training.

The Pirates signed Urquidy to a one-year, $1.5 million deal, giving him a chance at that final spot in the starting rotation and a reunion with pitching coach Bill Murphy , as the two were together on the Houston Astros.

Urquidy struggled in his first start vs. the Minnesota Twins at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. on Feb. 26, where he gave up three earned runs in the second inning, only getting four outs, which included a scoreless first inning.

His other Grapefruit League start was against the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. on March 9.

Urquidy pitched into the fourth inning, but gave up solo home runs to Giancarlo Stanton on a hanging curveball and four-seam fastball in the top of the zone, plus an RBI-double, as he allowed three earned runs over 3.2 innings of work with no strikeouts.

He had a solid start vs. Team Colombia in an exhibition at LECOM Park back on March 3, where he threw three scoreless innings, giving up just two hits and a walk, while getting three strikeouts in the 7-1 victory

Urquidy has mostly relied on his four-seam fastball, but has also gone with his changeup and curveball as well for offspeed. His sinker and cutter have also given him some other pitches to use at times.

Pitch Total Average Velocity Four-Seam Fastball 43/110 (39%) 92.9 mph Changeup 24/110 (22%) 84.2 mph Curveball 21/110 (19%) 79.2 mph Sinker 12/110 (11%) 93.4 mph Cutter 9/110 (8%) 85.2 mph

One of the more interesting things about Urquidy is that he pitches better against left-handed batters than right-handed batters, especially considering he is a right-handed pitcher.

His split in his last full season in 2023 was a .215 batting average against lefties compared to a .293 batting average against righties.

Urquidy is the most veteran option for the fifth and final spot in the rotation and a strong start vs. the Rays will give him the chance to show he can do that from the beginning of the season and onward.

Other Lineup Notes for the Pirates

Konnor Griffin is back at shortstop for the Pirates for his 11th start of Spring Training and will hit ninth in the batting order for a second time.

Mar 9, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (75) runs to second base on a two-rbi double against the New York Yankees in the fifth inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Spencer Horwitz makes his first start at second base for the Pirates in Spring Training. He started there once in 2025 against the Atlanta Braves in the penultimate game of the regular season.

Nick Yorke makes his 12th start in Spring Training and his first in the outfield, taking over left field. He has featured almost exclusively in the infield for Pittsburgh.

Brandon Lowe is the designated hitter for the Pirates, his first start there in Spring Training, after making eight starts at second base.

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