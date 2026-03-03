Pirates Dominate Team Colombia in Exhibition

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates took a break from Grapefruit League play, but still kept up their great play in their exhibition against Team Colombia.

The Pirates got some early offense and defeated the South American nation, 7-1, in their preparation for the upcoming World Baseball Classic, March 5-17, where they'll try to make it out of Pool Play for the first time in their history.

Pittsburgh won't have this game count towards their stat line, but they're still atop the Grapefruit League standings at 9-2 and haven't lost in almost a week.

The Pirates are also without some of their own players due to the WBC, but this game gave other playres a chance for some important reps for the upcoming season.

How the Pirates Got the Win Over Colombia

New free agent signing in right-handed pitcher José Urquidy had a great start, throwing three scoreless innings, with just two hits and one walk allowed and posted three strikeouts for the Pirates.

The Pirates then got some runs in the bottom of the third inning, with right fielder Jake Mangum and shortstop Konnor Griffin hitting back-to-back RBI-doubles to go up 2-0.

Pittsburgh scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, as center fielder Jhostynxon Garcia hit an RBI-double, then both left fielder Billy Cook and Mangum hit RBI-singles right after to make it 5-0.

Third baseman Duce Gorson got the final two runs for the Pirates with a single in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring both second baseman Alika Williams and pinch-hitter shortstop Davis Wendzel to make it 7-0.

Pittsburgh got great showings from their bullpen, as right-handed pitchers in Justin Lawrence, Isaac Mattson and Wilber Dotel, plus left-handed pitchers in Mason Montgomery and Nick Dombkowski combined for five scoreless innings and just two hits and four walks allowed with six strikeouts.

Right-handed pitcher Brandon Bidois did give up a run in the ninth inning, but still put up two strikeouts and got the win.

The Pirates also had a few of their players feature for Team Colombia in this one with their minor league players getting some extra reps.

This included infielders in Jesus Castillo and Antonio Pimentel and outfielder Shalin Polanco, plus pitchers in right-handers Beau Burrows and Justin Meis.

Which Pirates Players Will Feature at World Baseball Classic

The Pirates have 13 players competing in the World Baseball Classic and eight on the 40-man roster.

2025 National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes will lead Team USA on the mound and will start vs. Team Mexico on March 9.

This includes the Team Dominican Republic trio in center fielder Oneil Cruz, plus relief pitchers in right-hander Dennis Santana and left-hander Gregory Soto .

It also features infielders in Spencer Horwitz (Team Israel) and Nick Gonzales (Team Mexico), plus right-handed pitchers in Antwone Kelly (Team Netherlands) and Kyle Nicolas (Team Italy).

Nicolas is joined on Team Italy from minor league pitchers in right-handed starter Alessandro Ercolani and left-handed relief pitcher Joe La Sorsa .

The Pirates also have three other right-handed pitchers at the WBC in Pietro Albanez for Team Brazil, Emmanuel Chapman for Team Cuba and Po-Yu Chen for Team Chinese Taipei.

