Pirates Not Listening to Trades on Superstar

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have some tough decisions ahead during this offseason, but they have their minds made up on one player.

Pirates Not Listening to Trades on Paul Skenes

Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports wrote in his recent offseason piece, "10 biggest MLB hot stove questions, from top free agents to latest trade rumors," that the Pirates are not trading Skenes this offseason.

"The Pirates won’t even listen to trade proposals for Skenes, so don’t bother calling," Nightengale wrote.

Pirates Have Rejected Trade Interest in Skenes Before

Fans across baseball, especially those from big market teams, have dreamed of their franchise going after Skenes, who is trending towards a Hall of Fame career.

The Pirates took Skenes with the first overall pick out of LSU in the 2023 MLB Draft and signed him for a record $9.2 million.

Skenes would make his debut on May 11, 2024 and went on to have an incredible season, winning the National League Rookie of the Year award, earning All-MLB First team honors and finishing third in NL Cy Young voting.

He then went on and had another sensational season in 2025, becoming the first player to start consecutive All-Star games and will most likely win the NL Cy Young Award .

National League pitcher Paul Skenes (30) of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches in the first inning against the American League during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said back in May that they were never discussing Skenes in trade talks.

Pittsburgh also reportedly shot down the New York Yankees, who were interested in trading for Skenes and willing to part ways with top prospects.

Will the Pirates Ever Consider Trading Skenes?

The Pirates have a history of trading players who mean a lot to fans or have spent a long time with the franchise. They traded away Gold Glove third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds and closer David Bednar to the New York Yankees ahead of this most recent trade deadline.

Skenes is much different, as he is by far the best player the Pirates have had since Barry Bonds, in terms of how he matches up with the rest of baseball.

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at PNC Park.

The Pirates also have four more years of team control with Skenes, with one more year of pre-arbitration in 2026, where he'll make around $850,000 to $1 million, depending on incentives. They then have him for three years of arbitration, before he becomes a free agent at the end of the decade.

Pittsburgh has struggled even with Skenes the past two seasons, finishing 76-86 in 2024 and then 71-91 in 2025, last in the NL Central Division and with the fifth worst record in baseball.

The Pirates haven't made the postseason since 2015 or had a winning season since 2018, both the second- longest streaks in baseball, just behind the Los Angeles Angels.

Pittsburgh historically has had low payrolls , ranking near or at the bottom for most of Bob Nutting's tenure as owner.

The Pirates could try and sign Skenes to an extension , but their history of low spending and the recent lack of success won't convince Skenes to stay long term.

Skenes will remain a member of the Pirates for the foreseeable future, but the franchise must build a winning team around him to potentially keep him long-term.

