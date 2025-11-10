Pirates Starting Pitcher Available in Trade Talks
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a busy offseason ahead of them, which will likely see them try and move one of their starting pitchers in a trade.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports named Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller as a player on the trading block this offseason.
Why the Pirates Might Trade Mitch Keller
Keller is the second most veteran player on the Pirates, along with outfielder Bryan Reynolds, with both players making their debut in the 2019 season.
He has a 42-65 record over 163 starts in 165 appearances, with a 4.19 ERA over 878.0 innings pitched, 837 strikeouts to 299 walks, a .267 opposing batting average and a 1.38 WHIP over seven seasons with the Pirates.
One of the biggest reasons for Nightengale putting Keller on the trading block, is that he makes the most money of any Pirates player the next three seasons.
Keller signed a five-year, $77 million extension on Feb,. 22, 2024, which will pay him $16.9 million next season, $18.4 million in 2027 and $20.4 million in 2028.
The Pirates, notoriously, have had some of the lowest payrolls in baseball under owner Bob Nutting and reports indicate that payroll won't rise for next season, despite the team aiming for a playoff appearance.
"You can’t have Paul Skenes, but Mitch Keller, who was in trade talks last summer with the Chicago Cubs, is more than available," Nightengale wrote. "He still has three more years left on his deal that pays him $15.9 million in 2026, $18.4 million in 2027 and $20.4 million in 2028. And the Pirates love nothing more than saving money."
What the Pirates Could Get for Mitch Keller
The Pirates Need offense and an everyday bat for next season, as they ranked amongst the worst teams in baseball in most hitting categories in 2025.
Pittsburgh posted the lowest slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655), the third lowest batting average (.231) and the eighth lowest on-base percentage (.305).
The Pirates also scored the least runs (583) and drove in the least RBIs (561), both lower than the 43-119 Colorado Rockies. They also hit the least home runs (117), 31 home runs less than then second-lowest team in the St. Louis Cardinals at 148 home runs, and had the seventh most strikeouts (1,422).
One team the Pirates were reportedly in trade talks with near the deadline on Keller was the Boston Red Sox, who need starting pitching for 2026 and have bats the Pirates would desire.
Two bats that would benefit Pittsburgh from Boston are outfielders in Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu.
Duran will make $8 million on a club option in 2026, which wouldn't be much of a problem for the Pirates if they traded Keller.
He slashed .256/.332/.442 for an OPS of .774 with 16 home runs in 157 games this past season, which wasn't quite as good as 2024, when he earned his first All-Star nod and finished eighth in American League MVP voting, but would still bring the Pirates an every day starter in left field, where they have an opening.
Abreu slashed .247/.317/.469 for an OPS of .786 in 115 games, with 92 hits in 373 at-bats, 17 doubles, 22 home runs, 69 RBIs and 40 walks to 101 strikeouts.
Those home runs would rank first on the Pirates and his RBIs would rank second on the team, giving the Pirates a valuable hitting piece.
Abreu also excels defensively, as he won his second straight American League Gold Glove Award in right field.
The Pirates could put Abreu in right field and move Bryan Reynolds back to left field, where he started in 2023 and 2024.
Pittsburgh won't likely go for prospects like they do in most trades or "salary dumps," as they view Keller's stock higher than just a regular salary dump.
The Pirates also don't have to trade Keller, but the offseason is the best opportunity for that every day batter they are looking for outside of free agency.
Who Replaces Keller on the Pirates?
The Pirates have a strong cast of young pitchers that are competing for a spot in the starting rotation next season.
Pittsburgh has rookies in Braxton Ashcraft, Hunter Barco, Mike Burrows and Bubba Chandler all looking to make 2026 their first full season at the MLB level, after strong showings in 2025.
The Pirates also have a veteran in Johan Oviedo back from Tommy John surgery and a lat injury that kept him out until August, plus Jared Jones returning around June 2026 from internal brace surgery.
Pittsburgh could also add a veteran pitcher from free agency, such as Merrill Kelly, who has the experience needed, especially in the postseason.
