Pirates Manager Fondly Remembers Bill Mazeroski

PITTSBURGH — Hall of Fame Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Bill Mazeroski died at 89 years old on Feb. 20 and manager Don Kelly

Mazeroski finished his career as one of the best players in Pirates history, helping the Pirates win two World Series in 1960 and 1971, win eight Gold Glove Awards and earn an All-Star nod in seven seasons. He also has a spot in the Pirates Hall of Fame and his No. 9 jersey is retired.

“I just want to start off and express our sincere condolences to the Mazeroski family on the passing of Bill and what an icon," Kelly said in a video from DK Pittsburgh Sports. "What a guy for the Pirates, for the City of Pittsburgh, for Major League Baseball and what he meant overall and what he meant to a lot of people.

"I know the men and women here that knew him. Extremely special and that’s not even mentioning the 10-time All-Star, eight-time Gold Glove, two-time World Series Champion, biggest home run in World Series history and one of the most humble men you could ever meet.

"Really cool to be able to talk [about] him with the team this morning. Knowing him myself, knowing Darren. Unfortunately, talking about him in this way, but he meant a lot to a lot of people here and to a lot of people in Pittsburgh as well."

What Bill Mazeroski Meant to Don Kelly

Kelly spent the 2007 season as a player with the Pirates and met Mazeroski during Spring Training, who taught him a great deal about playing second base.

“I was only here for that one Spring Training, learned a ton from him about second base," Kelly said. The thing that I distinctly remember is him talking to me about dropping a knee on the guy at second base when he comes in to try and take you out and you’re going to get him just as good as he got you, if not better.”

Kelly grew up in the Pittsburgh area and knew all about Mazeroski, his heroic home runs, particularly his walk-off in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series, and his importance for the franchise.

Jul 28, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Statue depicting the 1960 World Series home run hit by former Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Bill Mazeroski (not pictured) outside of PNC Park before the Pirates host the Milwaukee Brewers. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates manager credited Mazeroski for being humble and for giving him and this current team someone to look up to for inspiration for this season.

“He did and when you talk about the accolades he had and biggest home run and again, 10-time All-Star, eight-time Gold Glove, you would never know, Kelly said. "Meeting him and talking to him, he was the most humble. He was all about the team and really embodied what we’re trying to do this year."

Mazeroski is one of the greatest defensive second basemen of all-time. His 24.2 defensive WAR (dWAR) is the best of any Pirates player and tied for 23rd all-time. His eight Gold Glove awards at second base are the most of any National League player and second at the position behind only fellow Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar.

There isn't much available footage of Mazeroski's defense, but Kelly was happy that he met with the Hall of Famer and understanding the importance of being a great fielder.

“I would’ve liked to have had a chance to see him," Kelly said on Mazeroski's defense. "I feel blessed and fortunate to even talk to him about it and be out there on the field with him. It was fascinating the way he talked about and just what he meant.

“Yes we know the home run and the offensive numbers, but what he meant defensively was maybe more important to those teams.”

Kelly sees Mazeroski's mindset in some of the Pirates players right now, who have the talent, but also aren't bragadocious and keep the task at hand.

As they embark on a long season, one in which they hope to end a decade-long absence from the playoffs, the Pirates will look to Mazeroski as a way to bring winning baseball back to Pittsburgh the right way.

“Just that. He was a teammate, he was a human, he was humble and he was really, really good and those things can all be together in the same person and we have guys in there that are like that," Kelly said. "Superstar guys that emulate those traits as well.”

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!