Pirates' Mitch Keller Struggles Massively in Loss to Astros

PITTSBURGH — Mitch Keller has pitched well in Spring Training so far, but he had his worst outing by far in the Pittsburgh Pirates' most recent game.

Keller gave up four hits, four walks and six earned runs over four innings of work, as the Pirates lost 10-1 to the Houston Astros at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

He allowed an RBI-single in the first inning and then threw a scoreless second inning before things started to go from bad to worse.

Keller gave up back-to-back home runs off of sweepers in the third inning, a two-run home run from second baseman Brice Matthews and then a solo home run from center fielder Zach Cole.

He finished off the fourth inning by striking out the side, but then walked back-to-back batters in the fifth inning before departing, that both ended up scoring.

Keller had a 1.23 ERA over his first three starts, with his last outing coming back on March 5, giving up just a solo home run over 7.1 innings.

The Pirates' veteran will look to bounce back with Opening Day on March 26 and his first start likely on March 28 vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field.

How the Rest of the Game Went Badly for the Pirates

Right-handed pitcher and non-roster invitee Noah Murdock came in relief for Keller in the top of the fifth inning and gave up a walk and three singles, which brought in four runs and put the Astros up 8-1.

Pirates pitching prospect in right-hander David Matoma, who they signed from Uganda, made his Spring Training debut in the seventh inning.

He struck out the side in the first frame, but then walked two batters and gave up an RBI-double with two outs, scoring two runs to make it a 10-1 advantage for Houston.

The Pirates did get a scoreless inning from right-handed relief pitcher Justin Lawrence in the sixth inning, and left-handed minor leaguer Brandon Neeck got out of the eighth inning and finished off the ninth inning.

Sep 27, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Justin Lawrence (61) pitches the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh didn't perform well enough from the plate to make up the deficit, but missed chances to score as well, going 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Left fielder Bryan Reynolds did come through with an RBI-single in the bottom of the fourth inning and minor leaguer Hunter Stovall hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning, but that was all the Pirates could muster from the plate.

One good part of the game for the Pirates was Oneil Cruz making his return to the team, after featuring for Team Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. He leadoff with a single, hitting it 113.2 mph off the bat and finished 1-for-3 in the defeat to the Astros.

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