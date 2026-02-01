Why Pirates' Justin Lawrence Can't Play at World Baseball Classic

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a few players that will represent their country at the upcoming World Baseball Classic, but one pitcher that could do so isn't able to participate.

The 2026 edition of the World Baseball Classic takes place March 5-17, featuring the best countries from around the world with the best players, all competing for international glory.

Pittsburgh has a few players competing, including outfielder Oneil Cruz and left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto with Team Dominican Republic, right-handed pitching prospect Antwone Kelly with Team Kingdom of the Netherlands and right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes with Team USA .

Pirates right-handed relief pitcher Justin Lawrence, who can play for Team Panama, his birth country, was denied the opportunity to play for his nation, according to Elías González Ramos of Deportes RPC.

Why Can't Justin Lawrence Pitch in 2026 WBC?

Lawrence is coming off of a season where he missed almost five months with injury, which plays a role into why he can't play.

Insurance for major leaguers is becoming more expensive, especially after right-handed pitcher Edwín Diaz of Team Puerto Rico and second baseman Jose Altuve of Team Venezuela both suffered injuries during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

National Financial Partners, brokers the insurance policy and an official partner of MLB, are also becoming stricter about who they let play, according to a recent report from Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic.

Sep 27, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Justin Lawrence (61) pitches the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

The insurance policy will pay back the ballclub if their player gets injured during the World Baseball Classic.

MLB teams can also take financial risk if the insurance company denies their player a chance to play at the World Baseball Classic, but that makes them financially respsonible if he sustains an injury.

Long-term injuries, specifically those that land a player on the 60-day injured list end up disqualifying a player, which likely happened in Lawrence's case, as he did so for four months in 2025.

Lawrence featured for Team Panama in the 2023 WBC, throwing two scoreless innings and posting three strikeouts.

He closed out the ninth inning of the 12-5 win over Team Chinese Taipei in their opening game, Panama's first-ever WBC win in their third time competing in the tournament. He also threw a scoreless ninth inning in the 13-4 loss to Team Cuba in the following game.

The 31-year old now won't get a chance to show his talents on the international stage this spring, a dissapointing result for Panama and Lawrence.

Justin Lawrence's 2025 Season With The Pirates

The Pirates claimed Lawrence off of Waivers on March 3, after the Colorado Rockies designated him for assignment on March 1. He pitched in six games in spring training, with an 0-2 record and a 7.50 ERA over 6.0 innings of work.

Lawrence excelled with the Pirates out of the bullpen to start off 2025, with an 0.79 ERA in 11 appearances and 11.1 innings pitched, allowing just five hits and six walks, while posting 15 strikeouts and an opposing batting average of .139.

He then went on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation on April 23 and then the Pirates transferred him to the 60-day injured list on May 3.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Justin Lawrence (61) throws a pitch in the sixth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sunday, April 13, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Pirates then transferred him to the 60-day injured list on May 3 and he didn't begin throwing again until June 12.

Lawrence progressed to sides and live sessions, before starting his first rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on Aug. 19, making two appearances, throwing two scoreless innings and posting four strikeouts.

He started his last rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 26 and he made six appearances, allowing seven earned runs over 4.1 innings pitched for an 11.86 ERA, with nine strikeouts to six walks, a .211 opposing batting average and a 1.88 WHIP.

The Pirates activated Lawrence off the 60-day injured list on Sept. 12 and he made six appearances the rest of the season, giving up no runs over 6.1 innings pitched, allowing just four hits and two walks, while posting eight strikeouts.

Lawrence allowed just one earned run over 17 appearances and 17.2 innings pitched for a 0.51 ERA, with 23 strikeouts to eight walks, a .153 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 0.96 WHIP.

He avoided aribitration with the Pirates this offseason and should serve as one of the better options out of their bullpen in 2026.

