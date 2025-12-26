Where Jake Mangum Fits With Pirates in 2026

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have made some big additions this offseason, but a smaller one bolsters their outfield for 2026.

The Pirates added outfielder Jake Mangum from the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-team trade back on Dec, 19. They also landed power-hitting second baseman Brandon Lowe and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery, while sending right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows to the Houston Astros.

Mangum isn't the prize player in the trade, as Lowe gives the Pirates an important home run hitter for next season and Montgomery addresses a need in their bullpen.

Still, Mangum has qualities that the Pirates like and his addition helps the roster many different ways next season.

Where the Pirates See Jake Mangum in 2026

The Pirates need a left fielder for next season, with Tommy Pham a free agent, and Mangum could fit that role.

Aug 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Jake Mangum (28) makes a running catch during the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

Mangum started 46 of the 63 games as a rookie last season in field with the Rays, giving the Pirates a solid option.

He also has experience in the other two outfield spots, with 30 starts in 41 games played in center field and 26 starts in 32 games played in left field.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington spoke on the addition of Mangum in the trade and that they see him featuring in many different positions in the outfield.

“Mangum just gives us a different look in the outfield,” Cherington said to Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette . “It’s a speed, defense, contact, kind of pest-oriented, for lack of a better word, profile in the outfield. We think he can play center and left at PNC. … I think he can play in a number of different roles and again gives us some flexibility in terms of filling out the rest of that outfield group.”

What the Pirates Get in Jake Mangum

Mangum turns 30 years old next season, but it will only mark his second year in the major leagues, after a long time spent in the minors.

He joined the Rays on Dec. 8, 2023 after the Miami Marlins traded him there, where he spent one season after the New York Mets traded him on Dec. 7, 2022, who originally drafted him out of Mississippi State in 2019.

Mangum had a strong season from the plate in 2025, showing his great play as a contact hitter and using his speed to get more hits.

Batting Average On-Base Percentage Slugging Percentage OPS .296 .330 .368 .698

Hits Doubles RBI Triples/HR 120 18 40 1/3

Mangum had 27 stolen bases on 33 attempts and he ranked in the 91st percentile in sprint speed in 2025.

Sep 4, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Jake Mangum (28) steals second against the Cleveland Guardians in the sixth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

He had a strong season defensively as well, with six outs above average and five runs saved, plus three defensive runs saved, making him a versatile option in the outfield for the Pirates.

The Pirates need more home runs and power, which they got in Lowe, but also needed a hitter like Mangum, who gets on base and gives them a chance to score runs.

Pittsburgh finished last in runs scored (583) and had the third worst batting average in 2025 (.231), making someone like Mangum valuable.

Mangum isn't inherently going to take over as the starting left fielder for the Pirates in 2025, but having him is a better option than some of the other outfielders they have on the 40-man roster.

This includes the likes of Esmerlyn Valdez , who hasn't played at Triple-A yet, and Billy Cook, who has played just 19 games. Jack Suwinski struggled mightily from the plate last season and recently acquired outfield prospect Jhostynxon García has just seven at-bats at the major league level.

It shouldn't come as surprise next season when Mangum plays many games starting in left field for the Pirates, with Oneil Cruz in center field and Bryan Reynolds in right field along side him.

