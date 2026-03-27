Pirates' Oneil Cruz Explains Outfield Mistakes in Opening Game

PITTSBURGH -- It was a forgettable first game of the season for Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz. The 27-year-old led of the Pirates' batting order for their opening day contest against the New York Mets, getting a single to kick off a two-run first inning.

That's where the highlights ended for the Pirates slugger. The rest of his season debut was filled with defensive blunders. Two particular ones in the first inning led to three runs scored by the Mets.

It also quickly rekindled the concerns about Cruz's defense that began last season with his switch to center field. Despite an offseason of work, Cruz still has a ways to go before becoming a top-notch defensive player in the outfield. Speaking after the team's 11-7 loss to the Mets, he blamed his latest gaffs on the sun and getting a bad read on those hits.

"Just the sun was right in front of my face,” he said through interpreter Stephen Morales. “Obviously, we don’t want that stuff to happen, those things to happen, but it was really uncomfortable today to have the sun right in front of my face. I was trying my best, but it was kind of tough."

Pirates Worst Fears Realized Immediately

The 2026 season is supposed to be a stepping stone campaign for the Pirates and Cruz. After spending the offseason dedicated to working on his defensive craft, including working with four-time Gold Glove outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, this was supposed to be a fresh start for Cruz as he shed the struggles that plagued his 2025 season.

Instead, his and the Pirates' worst fears became reality immediately.

Cruz's lapses in center field not only demonstrated his inefficiencies, it also caused the Pirates to go down early in the game and chased starting pitcher Paul Skenes. It was all of the worst possible scenarios playing out at once.

Mar 9, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Dominican Republic center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) looks on against Israel during the eighth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Always Look on the Bright Side of Life

The good news for the Pirates and their star slugger is that this is the best possible time for this to happen. The team might have lost the first game of the year, but there's 161 remaining.

Cruz is still a work in progress. The Pirates know that, and so does the rest of the MLB. The sun got in his eyes to start the season, and hopefully the polarizing outfielder brings a pair of sunglasses for his next start.

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