Pirates Relief Pitcher Playing for Dominican Republic in WBC

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have Spring Training in less than two weeks, with one pitcher arriving earlier than expected.

Pirates right-handed relief pitcher Dennis Santana will pitch for Team Dominican Republic in the upcoming 2026 World Baseball Classic, the organization announced .

Santana will lead his country against the very best in baseball in the WBC, which takes place March 5-17, with 20 nations fighting for the trophy.

Team Dominican Republic continues building their bullpen 💪



Dennis Santana will pitch in the World Baseball Classic!

He is the third Pirates player representing Team Dominican Republic at the 2026 World Baseball Classic, along with center fielder Oneil Cruz and fellow relief pitcher in left-hander Gregory Soto .

It also brings the Pirates' participation in the tournament up to five players, with right-handed pitching prospect Antwone Kelly representing Team Kingdom of the Netherlands and star pitcher Paul Skenes representing Team USA .

All Pirates pitchers and catchers will report to Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla. on Feb. 9, with Santana making his way down in about a week.

Dennis Santana's 2025 Season with the Pirates

Santana had a strong finish to the 2024 season and used that to continue into the 2025 campaign, where he became one of, if not the best, Pirates pitchers out of the bullpen.

He finished with a 4-5 record in 70 appearances, a 2.18 ERA over 70.1 innings pitched, 13 holds, 16 saves in 19 opportunities, 60 strikeouts to 17 walks, a .179 opposing batting average and a 0.87 WHIP.

Aug 24, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Dennis Santana (60) pitches against the Colorado Rockies during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Santana also had a 1.36 ERA by the end of July, before becoming the full-time closer, after the Pirates traded David Bednar to the New York Yankees on deadline day, July 31.

He did have a 3.75 ERA over the last two months, but five of those runs came in the 17-16 loss to the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 1. He had a 1.90 ERA over his final 23 outings, with 21 strikeouts.

Santana also had a fight with a Detroit Tigers fan in the second game of a doubleheader at Comerica Park on June 19, jumping up and taking a swing at them from the bullpen.

He originally had a four-game suspension , but after an appeal, got one game off and served it during the series finale vs. the New York Mets on June 29 and the first two games vs. the St. Louis Cardinals on June 30 and July 1, all three at PNC Park.

Santana has stayed out of trouble otherwise, which has been great for the Pirates, as they have him for one last year of arbitration before he becomes a free agent.

