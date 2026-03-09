Pirates' Paul Skenes Faces Strong Team Mexico Lineup

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes will make one of his most important appearances on a mound in his career for Team USA.

Skenes makes his World Baseball Classic debut for Team USA, as they host Team Mexico in Pool Play at Daikin Park, home of the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 8:00 p.m. (EST) and a national broadcast of the game takes place on FOX.

Team USA defeated Team Brazil 15-5 on March 6 and Team Great Britain 9-1 on March 7 and then Team Mexico beat Team Great Britain 8-2 on March 6 and run-ruled Team Brazil 16-0 in six innings on March 8, with both teams at 2-0, tied with Team Italy at the top of the standings.

The game is important, not just for Skenes and what it will mean for him, but both teams are looking to win Pool B after coming out victorious in their first two matchups.

Skenes will also have a tough task at hand, even with how strong of a pitcher he is, as Team Mexico has one of the better lineups in the WBC.

Who Skenes Will Face From Team Mexico

Team Mexico has a 3-1 advantage over Team USA in the WBC, including an 11-5 win in the 2023 edition in Pool Play, which won them the pool over their northern neighbors.

Team USA has their only win over Team Mexico back in the first WBC in 2006 in their first-ever game and Skenes will look to ensure he helps them get the second.

Skenes will face a lineup of four left-handed batters and four right-handed batters, including a few All-Stars and players he's quite familiar with.

Team Mexico Lineup vs. Team USA

Name Batting Side Position Jaren Durran Left Right Field Randy Arozarena Right Left Field Jonathan Aranda Left First Base Alejandro Kirk Right Catcher Rowdy Tellez Left Designated Hitter Nacho Alvarez Jr. Right Third Base Nick Gonzales Right Second Base Alek Thomas Left Center Field Joey Ortiz Right Shortstop

Skenes will face off against Pirates teammate and infielder Nick Gonzales , who is hitting seventh and playing second base. Gonzales has two hits in seven at-bats so far with an RBI.

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales (39) hits a double in the third inning between Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sept. 24, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He also battles former Pirates teammate in Rowdy Tellez , who is hitting fifth and is the designated hitter for Team Mexico. Tellez is currently a free agent and has one hit in six at-bats with two walks in the WBC.

The hardest stretch of the lineup for Skenes is the first four batters, who all have All-Star nods in the in at least one of the past two seasons.

2024 All-Star Jaren Durran (Boston Red Sox) leads off and plays in right field, while 2025 All-Stars in Randy Arozarena (Seattle Mariners) hits second and plays left field, Jonathan Aranda (Tampa Bay Rays) bats third and plays first base, while Alejandro Kirk (Toronto Blue Jays) hits fourth and is the catcher.

Durran, Aranda and Kirk have all hit a home run in the WBC and combined for 11 RBI in the first two games. All four players have at least two hits, while Aranda leads with three hits so far.

Nacho Alvarez Jr. (Atlanta Braves) has had a solid showing so far for Team Mexico, with two hits in six at-bats and a home run. He will hit sixth and play third base against Team USA.

One of the more surprising showings for Team Mexico has been center fielder Alek Thomas (Arizona Diamondbacks), who leads his country with four hits and five RBI and has hit a home run as well.

Shortstop Joey Ortiz (Milwaukee Brewers) rounds out the lineup for Team Mexico and hits ninth.

How Skenes Has Pitched So Far This Spring

Skenes made just one Grapefruit League start for the Pirates, coming back on Feb. 25 against the Atlanta Braves at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla.

He finished with 2.1 innings pitched, four strikeouts , four walks, plus one hit and one earned run allowed over 53 pitches, as the Pirates lost 3-1.

Feb 25, 2026; North Port, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) throws a pitch in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Skenes then made his first Team USA start against the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Ariz. on March 3, marking one of two exhibition games they played before starting the WBC.

He gave up a leadoff double and then a run, but retired nine consecutive batters and finished with four strikeouts over 40 pitches and three innings, as Team USA dominated the Giants for a 15-1 victory.

Skenes made improvements from his first to second start, particularly with his fastball, going from just 14 of 26 pitches for strikes vs. the Braves to 17 of 20 pitches for a strike against the Giants.

This start vs. Team Mexico will surely see Skenes go longer than three innings and will mark his first real test of the season.

