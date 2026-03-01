Pirates Pitchers That Dominated in Spring Training Week One

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have had a great start to their Spring Training games and their pitchers are a big part of it.

The Pirates stand 7-2 after their first eight days of games in the Grapefruit League, tied with the New York Yankees at the top of the standings, with great hitting and pitching combining for these early victories.

Pittsburgh ranks amongst the best pitching teams in major league baseball so far, including third in BAA (.211), fifth in ERA (3.32), seventh in WHIP (1.34) and tied for 11th in strikeouts (81).

There are a few pitchers that have stood out so far for the Pirates, who will play a big role for them in 2026 and those that are looking to prove they deserve a roster spot.

RHP Mitch Keller

Keller has made two starts for the Pirates so far, including the home opener vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. on Feb. 22 and most recently vs. the Baltimore Orioles on Feb. 28, also at home.

He threw two scoreless innings in the 7-4 win over the Rays with a hit and walk allowed and two strikeouts, while pitching 2.1 scoreless innings in the 6-1 win over the Orioles.

Aug 19, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Keller did give up three hits vs. the Orioles, but also posted four strikeouts and leads the Pirates with six strikeouts.

It's a solid start for Keller, who is the veteran in the Pirates young starting rotation, that should serve as one of the best in baseball.

The Pirates Bullpen Overall

It's not easy to make a case for just one pitcher from the Pirates bullpen who has done well so far, with nine games into Spring Training.

The Pirates relief pitchers have also made it hard, especially those on the 40-man roster, who have been pretty impressive so far.

Right-handed pitchers in Isaac Mattson , Kyle Nicolas , Dennis Santana and Cam Sanders and left-handers in Evan Sisk and Gregory Soto have all pitched two scorless innings out of the bullpen.

Sep 7, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Isaac Mattson (72) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Fellow right-handed pitchers in Brandon Bidois , 1.2 innings, and Justin Lawrence, one inning, have also had scoreless outings for the Pirates so far.

The Pirates bullpen combined with the starting rotation for 19 shutouts in 2025, the most in the major leagues.

If Pittsburgh is going to have a great pitching staff this season, they'll need their bullpen to continue their top performance once again.

RHP Braxton Ashcraft

Braxton Ashcraft is coming off of a 2025 campaign where he finally made his MLB debut at 25 years old, began in the bullpen and finished out the year in the starting rotation.

The Pirates will rely on Ashcraft as an important part of the starting rotation this season and he's had a solid showing so far in Spring Training.

Aug 22, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (67) delivers a pitch against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Ashcraft started against the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla. on Feb. 22 and gave up a solo home run to designated hitter Kyle Schwarber.

He also allowed three other hits, but kept the Phillies from scoring again over his two innings pitched.

Ashcraft just came off of a fantastic start vs. the Houston Astros at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Feb. 28. He threw three scoreless innings allowing just one hit and a walk, while posting two strikeouts in the 5-2 victory in six innings.

This type of start is exactly what Ashcraft will look to bring the rest of Spring Training and into the upcoming season for Pittsburgh.

