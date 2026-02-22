Esmerlyn Valdez Grand Slam Powers Pirates Past Phillies

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates needed a big hit and got one from one of their fastest rising prospects.

Outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez hit a grand slam in the top of the sixth inning, giving the Pirates a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla., keeping the Pirates undefeated in Grapefruit League Play at 2-0.

Esmerlyn Valdez waited on a 93.2 mph fastball on the outside, top corner and smashed the ball at 106.7 mph, sending it 361 feet over the right field wall for an opposite field home run, erasing a 2-0 deficit for the Pirates.

Update in Clearwater: Esmerlyn granny! pic.twitter.com/QhfbrUc3cs — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) February 22, 2026

It ended up a great game for Esmerlyn Valdez, as he had two hits in four at-bats and a walk in right field for the Pirates.

How the Game Transpired

Pirates right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft made his first Grapefruit League start and gave up a solo home run to Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber in the bottom of the first inning.

Ashcraft didn't have the greatest of starts, giving up four hits and a walk, but managed to keep the damage to just one run through his two innings on the mound.

Left-handed pitcher Joe La Sorsa came in relief of Ashcraft in the bottom of the third inning. He walked shortstop Trea Turner, hit Schwarber and then had a passed ball that moved both Phillies runners up.

La Sorsa managed to hold the Phillies to just one run, as the Pirates trailed 2-0 after three innings.

Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin almost got his team on board at the top of the fourth inning with a deep fly ball to center field, but it died on the warning track at 397 feet, despite a 105.6 mph exit velocity.

Aug 2, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin who was the ninth overall pick in first round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft in the batting cage before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Esmerlyn Valdez was the first baserunner for the Pirates with a walk in the second inning and then broke the no-hitter with a single in the fifth inning.

Fellow top prospect in second baseman Termarr Johnson singled after Valdez, but the Pirates failed to score and still remained behind by two runs.

The Pirates got going in the top of the sixth inning, with designated hitter Spencer Horwitz , catcher Rafael Flores Jr. and Enmanuel Valdez getting a base on balls, setting up the grand slam for Esmerlyn Valdez.

Johnson also tripled right after the grand slam for his second hit of the game, but the Pirates failed to capitalize on that and remained up two runs.

Pirates left-handed pitcher Nick Dombkowski, who got the win in this game with two innings pitched, did give up a solo home run to Phillies third baseman Carson DeMartini to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning, making it a 4-3 ballgame.

The Pirates relied on their bullpen the rest of the way, with right-handers in Mike Walsh, Peyton Stumbo and Landon Tomkins, who got the save, throwing three straight scoreless innings to secure the win.

Pirates right-handed pitcher Cam Sanders also threw a scoreless fourth inning in this victory, with two strikeouts.

