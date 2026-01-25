Pirates Still Looking For Additions this Offseason

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have already made some big time moves this offseason, as they gear towards making the playoffs in 2026.

The Pirates made a marquee free agent signing in slugger Ryan O'Hearn for two years, $29 million. It represented the first multi-year free agent signing for the franchise since starting pitcher Iván Nova for three years, $27 million on Dec. 27, 2016, plus the first multi-year position player free agent signing since outfielder John Jaso for two years, $8 million on Dec. 23, 2015.

Pittsburgh also made some big trades, such as landing second baseman Brandon Lowe , outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery from the Tampa Bay Rays and also adding outfielder prospect Jhostynxon García from the Boston Red Sox.

The Pirates could use some extra additions before the season starts and the front office understands those needs well, with Spring Training nearing.

Pirates GM Addresses Potential Additions

The Pirates hosted PiratesFest at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown Pittsburgh on Jan. 24.

Fans got a chance to meet their favorite players now and from before, as well as a few prospects could make an impact soon enough.

There were also Q&A sessions with different Pirates, including important members of the Pirates front office, like team president Travis Williams , general manager Ben Cherington and manager Don Kelly.

Apr 17, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates president Travis Williams (left) and Roberto Clemente Jr. (right) son of former Pirates right fielder Roberto Clemente (not pictured) talk on the field before the game against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Cherington fielded a submitted question from a fan on if the Pirates would make additions heading into the upcoming season.

He praised the players they've brought in, who will give them depth in the outfield, in Mangum and García, but also left-handed power bats in Lowe and O'Hearn.

Cherington did say that they're pleased with the work they've done so far, but that they're far from being done.

"We think we have a deeper position player group on top of the guys that were already here and yes, we are actively still trying to add to that on the phone with agents and teams every day, looking to continue to improve the roster heading into Spring Training," Cherington said.

The Pirates also added some left-handed relief pitchers in free agent Gregory Soto on a one-year, $7.75 million deal and Montgomery, who fills a need in their bullpen, help them win at PNC Park and give them a different way of dominating opposing hitters.

Cherington noted that they still want more left-handed pitcher additions this winter and that they're working at it every day until the season begins.

"And yes, from the pitching side, we want to continue to add the same thing, we’re actively talking about the opportunities to do that," Cherington said. "As long as we stay aggressively and disciplined at the same time in pursuing those things, undoubtedly something or more than something is going to land, whether that’s 24 hours from now, a week from now, on Feb. 5, a month, it’s hard to predict but we gotta keep working at it. The full goal is to continue to improve the team between now and opening day."

Who Could the Pirates Add this Offseason?

The Pirates have looked at options on the left side of the infield, something Cherington noted as a need following the signing of O'Hearn.

Free agent third baseman Eugenio Suárez is a desirable option for the Pirates, who is a right-handed bat and hit 49 home runs last year, the fifth most out of any major league player.

Oct 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) throws to first for an out against Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (not pictured) in the sixth inning during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Pirates have only had one player hit more home runs in a season, with Hall of Famer Ralph Kiner doing so twice, with 54 home runs in 1949 and 51 home runs in 1947.

Brent Baty and Mark Vientos of the New York Mets represent trade options for the Pirates, but it's unclear if they could add young bats like them at this point of the offseason.

Pittsburgh only has Jared Triolo as a serious third base option heading into the 2026 season, so any addition would help them out.

The Pirates could also use a left-handed starting pitcher, as their four main rotation arms currently are right-handed in Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes , veteran Mitch Keller and rookies in Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler .

Pittsburgh has shown interest in former southpaws like Tyler Anderson and José Quintana, veterans who won't cost much for them.

Jun 3, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson (31) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

There is also a possibility the Pirates might want another bullpen addition, which could also come in a left-handed option, but definitely one with experience that can contribute right away.

