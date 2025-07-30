Pirates Trade Ke'Bryan Hayes to Reds
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates sent one of their longest tenured players to a divisional rival ahead of the MLB trade deadline on July 31.
Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that the Pirates traded third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds for shortstop prospect Sammy Stafura and right-handed pitcher Taylor Rogers.
Hayes didn't have the greatest season from the plate for the Pirates, slashing .236/.279/.290 for an OPS of .569 in 100 games, with 87 hits in 369 at-bats, 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 36 RBIs and 18 walks to 81 strikeouts.
He changed his batting approach over the offseason, going with both hands instead of just a one-handed swing, which helps him with his chronic back problems, that held him to just 96 games in 2024.
Hayes won the Gold Glove Award at third base in 2023, with 21 defensive runs saved, a fielding run value of 13 and a 2.4 defensive WAR.
He is on track for his second Gold Glove Award in 2025, with 15 outs above average and 11 runs prevented, the most of any third baseman in baseball for both categories.
The Pirates took Hayes with the 32nd overall pick in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft and signed him, forgoing his commitment to Tennessee.
He made his MLB Debut on Sept. 1, 2020 and makes this his fifth season that he's spent the entirety of it at the MLB level.
Hayes slashed .254/.307/.369 for an OPS of .676 in his six seasons and 576 games with the Pirates, with 554 hits, 101 doubles, 16 triples, 39 home runs, 212 RBIs and 157 walks to 480 strikeouts.
He also has a team-friendly contract, signing an eight-year, $70 million contract extension on April 7, 2022, making $7 million from 2025-27, $8 million in both 2028 and 2029 and a $12 million club option in 2030.
The Pirates didn't have Hayes in the starting lineup ahead of their series finale vs. the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park at 3:45 p.m., with Isiah Kiner-Falefa taking his place.
This marks the second trade for the Pirates this month, as they sent utility man Adam Frazier to the Kansas City Royals on July 16 for Triple-A shortstop Cam Devanney.
