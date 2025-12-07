Pirates Still Pursuing Japanese Slugger in Free Agency

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking at many different free agent position players, including one who is looking to make his mark in the United States.

The Pirates are reportedly still interested in Japanese superstar Kazuma Okamoto, amongst other free agents, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic .

"Infielders Jorge Polanco , Ryan O’Hearn and Kazuma Okamoto are among the free-agent hitters the Pirates are considering," Rosenthal wrote. "Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe and New York Mets second baseman/outfielder Jeff McNeil are among the other players they might explore in trades. Pretty much every hitter available is on the Pirates’ radar.

What the Pirates Get in Kazuma Okamoto

The Pirates need a slugger and a third baseman, which Okamoto brings to any MLB team that is looking to sign him.

Okamoto has hit at least 30 home runs in a season six times and more than 25 home runs seven times in his career, with more than 80 RBIs in eight seasons with the Yomiuri Giants in Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), the professional baseball league in Japan.

Mar 16, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Yomiuri Giants first baseman Kazuma Okamoto (25) hits a single against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Season Home Run Total 2015 2 2016 18 2017 10 2018 33 2019 31 2020 31 2021 39 2022 30 2023 41 2024 27 2025 15

Okamoto slashed .327/.416/.598 for an OPS of 1.014 in 69 games this past season in Japan, which while not completely comparable to the MLB, is much better than the best Pirates hitter, with right fielder Bryan Reynolds posting a slash line of .245/.318/.402 for an OPS of .720 in 154 games.

He also plays third base, a position of need for the Pirates, after they moved on from third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, trading him to the Cincinnati Reds on July 30 ahead of the deadline.

Will the Pirates Sign Okamoto?

The Pirates have reportedly shown interest in Okamoto over the last month or so, with Rosenthal previously reporting it, as well as Jeff Passan of ESPN and Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

MLB Trade Rumors predicted that Okamoto will sign a four-year, $64 million contract, which is about $16 million. This would make Okamoto the second-highest paid player on the Pirates if he signed, behind right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller at $16.9 million.

The Pirates haven't signed a free agent player to a multi-year deal since right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova, for three years, $26 million on Dec. 27, 2016 and a position player free agent since John Jaso for two years, $8 million on Dec. 23, 2015, almost a decade ago.

Pittsburgh front office members in general manager Ben Cherington and president Travis Williams have confidence that they'll make more moves this season.

Cherington noted the flexibility and aggressive approach they'll take and Williams says they have the resources to make the postseason.

The other players the Pirates have links with are all hitters with chances to add power to a team that hit the least home runs in baseball in 2025, at just 117.

Okamoto will serve as a middle-tier free agent and with the Pirates taking a different strategy this offseason, it looks like they could pull off a big-time signing for the franchise.

What Makes Okamoto So Coveted?

Okamoto turns 30 years old next year, but still has the power and hitting that teams crave from a more veteran player.

The Yomiuri Giants posted Okamoto, which allows MLB teams to sign players from Japan, with some of that money going back to their NPB ballclub.

Okamoto has excelled with Yomiuri since starting there in 2015 and spending his last 11 seasons in the NPB.

He slashed .277/.361/.521 for an OPS of .882 in 1,074 games, with 1,089 hits, 212 doubles, three triples, 248 home runs, 717 RBIs and 481 walks to 796 strikeouts.

Okamoto is a six-time NPB All-Star, doing so in back-to-back seasons, 2018 and 2019, and then four straight seasons from 2021-24.

He led the Central League in home runs three times, with 31 home runs in 2020, 39 home runs in 2021, and a career-high 41 home runs in 2023. He also led the Central League in RBIs in back-to-back seasons with 97 RBIs in 2020 and a career-high 113 RBIs in 2021.

Okamoto also led Yomuiri to seven playoff berths and three Central League pennants, earning Central League Climax Series honors for his play in 2019.

He has international experience with Team Japan and excelled in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, slashing .333/.556/.722 for an OPS of 1.278, with six hits in 18 at-bats, five runs scored, a double, two home runs and seven RBIs.

Mar 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Japan first baseman Kazuma Okamoto (25) bats against the USA in the sixth inning at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Okamoto also hit the go-ahead home run in the 3-2 win for Team Japan over Team USA in the gold medal game.

He'll likely play again with Japan in the 2026 WBC, where he may just face Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes, who will pitch for Team USA .

