Pirates Placed Low in Early 2026 Power Rankings
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into the 2026 season with high expectations, but not many people see them being able to achieve those.
The Athletic revealed their "Way-Too-Early 2026 MLB Power Rankings" and placed the Pirates at 22nd amongst the 30 teams, or ninth lowest in the MLB.
Pittsburgh ranked ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central Division, coming in at 25th. They also ranked 11th in the NL, with the Miami Marlins in 24th, the Washington Nationals in 28th and the Colorado Rockies in 30th.
Stephen J. Nesbitt wrote about Paul Skenes and how the Pirates must capitalize of his time in Pittsburgh, but unsure if owner Bob Nutting will put more resources towards the payroll to try and build a winning team.
"With soon-to-be Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes now four seasons from free agency, this is the time for owner Bob Nutting to push as many chips as he has to the center of the table to ensure he won’t waste any more years of the ace’s healthy and controllable prime," Nesbitt wrote. "Will the Pirates finally sign a free agent to a multiyear deal? Or will they trade pitching to improve a woeful lineup?
"They clearly can’t run it back, but they also haven’t yet shown a willingness to act with urgency to chart a new course. The fate of the Skenes era is in the hands of an owner who has historically been unwilling to spend."
Where the Pirates Struggled in 2025
The Pirates had a terrible start to the campaign, which saw them fire Derek Shelton after a 12-26 start on May 8 and bench coach Don Kelly take over.
Kelly led the Pirates to a 59-65 record, which saw them finish 71-91 overall, last in the NL Central and with the fifth worst record in the MLB.
The Pirates were terrible at the plate throughout the 2025 season, as they ranked amongst the worst hitting teams in baseball.
Pittsburgh had the lowest slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655), the third lowest batting average (.231) and the eighth lowest on-base percentage (.305).
The Pirates also scored the least runs (583) and drove in the least RBIs (561), both lower than the Rockies, who finished 43-119. They also hit the least home runs (117), 31 home runs less than then second-lowest team in the Cardinals at 148 home runs, and had the seventh most strikeouts (1,422).
Center fielder Oneil Cruz, who the Pirates see as their best power hitter, struggled after mid-May, finishing with a slash line of . 200/.298/.378 for an OPS of .676, with 94 hits in 478 at-bats, 18 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 38 stolen bases on 43 attempts and 64 walks to 178 strikeouts.
Cruz had the lowest batting average of any qualified batter, and his on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS all ranked in the bottom 25 in the MLB.
The Pirates only had two batters that played in over 100 games that hit over .250, which includes infielders in Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who hit .264 in 119 games, before the Pirates placed him on waivers in late August, and Spencer Horwitz, who finally came back after wrist surgery and hit .272.
What the Pirates Did Well in 2025
While hitting was a disaster for the Pirates, they had great success from their pitching staff.
Skenes is a NL Cy Young Award Finalist and dominated in 2025, showing that he truly is one of the best pitchers in baseball.
He finished with the lowest ERA (1.97), tied for the fourth most strikeouts (216), the fourth lowest WHIP (0.95), the sixth lowest batting average (.199) and the 10th most innings pitched (187.2), plus the fifth best K/BB (5.14), seventh best K/9 (10.36) and ninth best BB/9 (2.01).
The Pirates pitching staff, as a whole, had a great season, as they had the third least home runs allowed (153), fourth lowest WHIP (1.22), seventh lowest team ERA (3.76), the seventh least walks (473) and the eighth lowest opposing batting average (.236).
Pittsburgh also led the MLB in shutouts with 19, two more than both the two second place teams in the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies, who had 17.
The Pirates have proven veterans in Mitch Keller and Johan Oviedo, plus rising rookies in Braxton Ashcraft, Hunter Barco, Mike Burrows and Bubba Chandler, that make for a great rotation.
Pittsburgh also has strong options out of the bullpen in Justin Lawrence, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski and Dennis Santana, who showed they thrive in high-leverage situations.
The Pirates will get starting pitcher Jared Jones back next season, which could make for tough decisions in the future, but ones that Kelly will relish.
Kelly also added a new pitching coach for the Pirates in Bill Murphy, who had great success during his tenure with the Houston Astros, including winning a World Series.
How the Pirates Get Better in 2026
The Pirates must add to their offense in 2026, whether that be by trades or free agent signings, the team has to improve drastically on that front to win next season.
Nutting increasing payroll is unlikely, but the Pirates have to do things much differently this offseason and aggressively add to their offense and solidfy their pitching as well, if they want to make the playoffs.
