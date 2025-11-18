Pirates Protect Top Prospect Ahead of Rule 5 Draft

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will make decisions on who they protect ahead of the Rule 5 Draft deadline and made sure that one of their best prospects isn't available for other teams to take.

José Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports reported that the Pirates are planning on adding outfield prospect Esmerlyn Valdez to the 40-man roster ahead of the 6 p.m. deadline on Nov. 18, protecting him from the Rule 5 Draft.

Why the Pirates Protected Esmerlyn Valdez

The Rule 5 Draft prevents teams from stockpiling young talent in their minor leagues and makes them available for teams to take during the Winter Meetings in December.

Players that are eligible for the Rule 5 Draft are those that aren't on the 40-man roster and were either 18 or younger on June 5 when they signed, and this serving as the fifth Rule 5 draft afterwards or 19 or older on June 5 when they signed and this serving as their fourth Rule 5 draft following.

Valdez fits the criteria for a player eligible for the Rule 5 Draft for the first time, as they signed him before he was 18 years old in January 2021, and this marks the fifth Rule 5 Draft after that.

If the Pirates didn't place him on the 40-man roster, teams with an available spot on their 40-man roster could add Valdez in the Rule 5 Draft, where he would spend the next season on their MLB roster.

Could Valdez Make the Pirates MLB Team Next Season?

Valdez dominated in his breakout season across High-A Greensboro and Double-A Altoona, slashing .286/.376/.520 for an OPS of .896 in 123 games, 131 hits, 25 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 86 RBIs and 56 walks to 130 strikeouts.

He earned earned honors for his play, including South Atlantic League MVP for his time in Greensboro and the Willie Stargell Slugger of the Year, given to the best minor league power hitter in the Pirates farm system.

Valdez also excelled in the Arizona Fall League , winning Offensive Player of the Year honors after slashing 368/.513/.842 for an OPS of 1.355 in 19 games with the Salt River Rafters, with 19 runs scored, 21 hits, three doubles, eight home runs, 27 RBIs and 19 walks to 12 strikeouts.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He hasn't played yet at Triple-A, so the Pirates will likely want him there to continue developing ahead of next season.

The Pirates, who finished with the least home runs (117) and with both the worst slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655) last season, need more offense heading into 2026 and they'll hope Valdez provides that at some point, likely later in the year.

What This Move Means for the Pirates' 40-Man Roster

Pittsburgh now has one spot available on their 40-man roster, with Valdez serving as the 39th member.

The Pirates could either save that spot open for the Rule 5 Draft, or they could add another player from their farm system on to their 40-man roster, protecting them as well.

Some of the other 40-man roster candidates include right-handed pitchers in Brandon Bidois , Wilber Dotel and Antwone Kelly , catcher Omar Alfonzo , third baseman Jack Brannigan , plus left-handed pitcher Anthony Solometo .

