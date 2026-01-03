Pirates Prospect Most Likely to Breakout in 2026

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the better farm systems in baseball, with great prospects throughout the minor leagues.

Konnor Griffin became the best prospect in baseball last season, but the Pirates also had some impressive campaigns from lesser known prospects in outfielders Esmerlyn Valdez and Edward Florentino .

The Pirates also saw some of their prospects finally make their MLB debuts, particularly on the pitching side, with the likes of Braxton Ashcraft , Hunter Barco and Bubba Chandler, who are all likely featuring in the rotation/bullpen next season.

Pittsburgh has a few prospects that could have a fantastic 2026 season, but Tony Blanco Jr. is one that stands out amongst the rest, with MLB.com naming him their breakout prospect from the Pirates.

Looking Back at Tony Blanco Jr.'s 2025 Season

Blanco Jr. missed a portion of the season dealing with a leg injury that landed him on the 60-day injured list on March 24. He started his rehab assignment with the Florida Complex League Pirates (FCL) on July 12 and rejoined Single-A Bradenton on July 19.

He slashed .264/.368/.491 for an OPS of .859 in 28 games with Bradenton this season, with 28 hits in 106 at-bats, three double, seven home runs, 21 RBIs, 18 walks to 42 strikeouts.

Blanco Jr. displayed some of the best power of any prospect in 2025, using his 6-foot-7, 243-pound frame to absolutely smash baseballs for some impressive home runs.

He hit his first home run of the season 118.9 mph and 425 feet on July 30, then broke the record on Aug. 2, sending a three-run walk-off home run 119.8 mph and 450 feet, the hardest hit home run in the minor leagues in 2025.

Arizona Fall League Gives Blanco More Playing Time

Blanco Jr. got another opportunity to show what he can do in the Arizona Fall League and he took advantage of it.

He slashed .250/.377/.432 for an OPS of .809 in 13 games, with 11 hits in 44 at-bats, with two doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and eight walks to 16 strikeouts.

Blanco hit the longest home run in the Arizona Fall League at 464 feet and also a double with an exit velocity of 120.4 mph, the hardest hit ball in the Arizona Fall League.

It was also the second hardest ball across baseball (MLB, Triple-A, Florida State League, Arizona Fall League) in 2025.

Only Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz's solo home run vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on May 25, which he hit 122.9 mph, was harder and also the hardest hit in the Statcast era (since 2015).

Jul 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) celebrates his two run home run in the dugout against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Blanco also won the Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby, outlasting Pirates teammate in Valdez. He finished with 24 home runs total and his hardest hit home run was 122.9 mph, matching Cruz's home run.

The History of Blanco Jr. and the Pirates

The 20-year old signed with the Pirates for $900,000 in January 2022 and has only played in 108 games across the minor leagues in four seasons.

Blanco Jr. played 40 games with the Dominican Summer League (DSL) Pirates Gold in 2023. He slashed .235/.325/.397 for an OPS of .722 with 32 hits in 136 at-bats, seven doubles, five home runs, 25 RBIs and 17 walks to 59 strikeouts.

He slashed .305/.385/.505 for an OPS of .890 in 30 games with the FCL Pirates in 2024, with 29 hits in 95 at-bats, five doubles, one triple, four home runs, 17 RBIs and 12 walks to 31 strikeouts.

Blanco Jr. is the son of Tony Blanco, who played baseball professional for 17 years, including one season with the Washington Nationals in 2005 and eight years in Japan, where he was a four-time NPB All-Star.

Blanco Sr. died on April 8 after sustaining injuries from in the Jet Set Nightclub Collapse in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, the same incident that killed former Pirates closer Octavio Dotel .

