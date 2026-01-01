Pirates Among MLB's Most Improved Farm Systems

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates didn't have the success on the field in 2025 that fans would've wanted, but the future of the franchise looks much better than it did at the beginning of the season.

Pittsburgh had a few of their prospects finally make their mark in 2025, with the likes of pitchers in Braxton Ashcraft, Hunter Barco, Mike Burrows and Bubba Chandler.

Ashcraft and Chandler look like locks for the rotation next season, Barco is trending in that direction and Burrows was traded, but landed the Pirates a three-player haul from the Tampa Bay Rays in power-hitting second baseman Brandon Lowe, versatile outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery.

The Pirates could have even more players make their debut and improve throughout the 2026 season, one where they are aiming towards postseason contention.

Pirates Farm System Named Amongst Most Improved

Sam Dykstra of MLB.com named the nine most improved farm systems in baseball and placed the Pirates amonsgt those teams.

He also named the Arizona Diamondbacks, Athletics, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays in that group.

Dykstra praised Konnor Griffin and his development to the best prospect in baseball, plus the surprise breakout seasons out outfielders in Esmerlyn Valdez and Edward Florentino.

Jul 12, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; National League Konnor Griffin (24) throws the ball during the second inning against American League at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

He also liked that Bubba Chandler finally made his debut and showed what makes him so highly touted, plus, the Pirates taking a great high school pitcher in Seth Hernandez in the 2025 MLB Draft.

"The Bucs oversaw Konnor Griffin's development from a tooled-up shortstop/center fielder with some hit-tool questions to a full-blown five-tool superstar and the No. 1 prospect in baseball, and that alone would be enough to get on this list," Dykstra wrote. "But nice breakouts by Edward Florentino and Esmerlyn Valdez helped matters further.

"Bubba Chandler's season felt like one of peaks and valleys at Triple-A, but after flashing good stuff in his first MLB turn, he still has as much upside as any arm in prospectdom. Similarly, the Pirates reached for more ceiling by taking top prep pitcher Seth Hernandez sixth overall.

"Surrounding Paul Skenes with more talent in Pittsburgh should be a high priority, and the chances that some of that help could arrive internally is higher now than it was in March.

Great Moments from the Pirates Farm System in 2025

Griffin had one of the best seasons in the minor leagues in recent history, moving up from Single-A Bradenton and finishing at Double-A Altoona in his first season.

He slashed .333/.415/.527 for an OPS of .942 in 122 games this season, with 161 hits, 23 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 94 RBIs, 50 walks to 122 strikeouts and 65 stolen bases on 13 attempts.

The 19-year old led all of minor league baseball with 117 runs scored and the 19-year old became the first teenage draftee to have a 20-40 season, finishing with 21 home runs and 65 stolen bases. He was also the first minor league player to have a 20-60 season since 1982.

Griffin ranked amongst the best players in the minor leagues, including second in runs scored, fourth in batting average, fifth in hits, tied for seventh in RBIs and tied for eighth in stolen bases.

He was the first teenager since Vladmir Guerrero Jr. to hit .333 or better in a minor league season. He is also one of just five teenagers that were a part of the 20-40 club and stole the most bases of that group.

Griffin also played in the Futures Game during All-Star week, honoring the best prospects in baseball. Valdez, his Altoona teammate, joined him there as well, as the duo represented the Pirates for the National League.

He earned numerous accolades for his play, including Baseball America naming him their Minor League Player of the Year Award and MLB Pipeline naming him their Hitting Prospect of the Year and Debut of the Year.

The Pirates also honored Griffin with the Honus Wagner Player of the Year , given to the best player in their minor leagues, and the Bill Mazeroski Defender of the Year , given to the best defensive player in the minor leagues.

Griffin won a MiLB Gold Glove at shortstop. a position the Pirates hope he continues developing at in 2026.

The Pirates also had breakout seasons from Valdez, both of whom showed they have bright futures ahead of them.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Valdez dominated in 2025 across High-A Greensboro and Double-A Altoona, slashing .286/.376/.520 for an OPS of .896 in 123 games, 131 hits, 25 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 86 RBIs and 56 walks to 130 strikeouts.

He earned earned honors for his play, including South Atlantic League MVP for his time in Greensboro and the Willie Stargell Slugger of the Year, given to the best minor league power hitter in the Pirates farm system.

Valdez also excelled in the Arizona Fall League , winning Offensive Player of the Year honors after slashing 368/.513/.842 for an OPS of 1.355 in 19 games with the Salt River Rafters, with 19 runs scored, 21 hits, three doubles, eight home runs, 27 RBIs and 19 walks to 12 strikeouts.

His play earned him a spot on the 40-man roster, as the Pirates protected him from the Rule 5 Draft.

Florentino finished his season slashing .290/.400/.548 for an OPS of .948 in 83 games, 84 hits, 23 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 59 RBIs, 49 walks to 78 strikeouts and 35 stolen bases on 41 attempts.

He spent his first season in the United States at just 18 years old with the Florida Complex League (FCL) Pirates and Single-A Bradenton, excelling at both stops and earning Player of the Month Award honors with Bradenton in JUly.

His play earned him a spot in the top 100 prospects on MLB Pipeline and they moved him up to 81st overall in the recent re-ranking, one of the highest climbers, going up 16 spots from 97th overall.

Chandler had a strong start with Triple-A Indianapolis, but struggled a bit with command, before the Pirates called him up on Aug. 22.

Sep 20, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler (57) pitches against the Athletics during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He transitioned from the bullpen and became a starter the final month of the season with four starts in September

Chandler finished his first stint with the Pirates with a 4-1 record over seven appearances and four stats, a 4.02 ERA over 31.1 innings pitched, 31 strikeouts to four walks, a .214 opposing batting average and a 0.93 WHIP.

He also gave up just six hits, no walks and two earned runs allowed over his final three starts and 16.2 innings with 19 strikeouts.

Hernandez comes to the Pirates from Corona High School in Corona, Calif., 45 miles east of Los Angeles with the sixth overall pick .

Jul 22, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seth Hernandez (left) the Pittsburgh Pirates first round and number six overall pick in the 2025 first year player draft looks at the glove of Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) before the game against the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He dominated in his senior season in 2025, striking out 105 batters over 53.2 innings pitched, averaging almost two strikeouts per inning, while also posting a 0.39 ERA. He earned 2025 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year honors at the high school level for his performance.

Hernandez, while not officially pitching for the Pirates, did pitch down at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla., where he should start next season with the FCL Pirates.

He also pitched in the Dominican Republic for the Pirates academy in the country, located in the municipality of El Toro.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!