Pirates Pursuing Top Power-Hitting Free Agent

Based on a report from ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Pittsburgh Pirates are emerging as a surprising potential suitor for free-agent slugger Kyle Schwarber, signaling a possible shift in the team's traditional spending habits as they look to build around their young pitching core.

For years, the Pittsburgh Pirates have been known for their low payrolls and limited activity in the free-agent market. The team has not signed a free-agent hitter to a multi-year deal since December 2015. In recent weeks, reports from various insiders around MLB have seemingly confirmed that the organization plans to be more aggressive this offseason, with one source estimating a budget of roughly $30-40 million in new payroll for 2026.

A New Spending Approach for the Pirates?

This newfound financial flexibility comes after the team cleared salary at this year's trade deadline by trading players like Ke'Bryan Hayes and David Bednar. The motivation for this change is clear: the Pirates possess a strong foundation of young pitching, led by 2025 NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes, but their offense was among the worst in baseball in 2025. The team finished last in the majors in slugging percentage (.350), OPS (.655), and home runs (117).

General Manager Ben Cherington has publicly stated, “We need to win more games, and believe we'll have flexibility to pursue some things in free agency and trades... We need to add to the offense and we'll be disappointed if we don't”.

Oct 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game three of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Schwarber: The Middle-of-the-Order Force

Schwarber represents the exact kind of impactful, power-hitting bat the Pirates' lineup desperately needs. The 32-year-old is coming off a phenomenal 2025 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, continuing his reign as one of the most feared sluggers in the game. He led the National League with 56 home runs and 132 RBIs while posting a .928 OPS. His performance earned him his third All-Star selection and a second-place finish in the NL MVP award voting.

While his primary role is as a designated hitter, Schwarber's value comes from his prodigious power and elite plate discipline. In 2025, he drew 108 walks and posted an on-base percentage of .365 . He also demonstrated remarkable durability by playing in all 162 games for the Phillies . As Jeff Passan noted, "when you hit like Schwarber, neither age nor position matters".

Schwarber's left-handed bat could play particularly well at PNC Park, where the right field foul pole is only 320 feet from home plate. At Citizens Bank Park, where Schwarber called home for the past four seasons, it's 330 feet from home plate. PNC does have a slightly longer power alley in right field, but Schwarber's power makes that nine feet difference feel negligible.

A Market of Contenders

The Pirates will face significant competition if they pursue Schwarber. Passan reports that the demand for him is high, with obvious suitors like the Phillies keen on re-signing him. Other teams mentioned as potential fits include the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and the Cincinnati Reds, the latter being close to Schwarber's hometown of Middletown, Ohio.

Despite this crowded field, the Pirates are still listed among the teams "in on Schwarber," a testament to their stated intentions of making a serious offensive addition. While a signing of this magnitude would be a dramatic departure from the franchise's recent history, it aligns perfectly with the team's identified needs and newly declared financial flexibility. For a fan base weary of losing, a move for a star of Schwarber's caliber would be a powerful signal that the Pirates are ready to compete.

