Pirates Infielder Signs for Japanese Team

PITTSBURGH — One Pittsburgh Pirates infielder won't return next season, taking their talents overseas for 2026.

Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Pirates infielder Cam Devanney signed for the Hanshin Tigers in Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB).

Devanney's Tenure with the Pirates

The Pirates landed Devanney in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on July 16, sending Adam Frazier the other way.

He played 34 games with Indianapolis during that time, slashing .256/.327/.361 for an OPS of .688, with 34 hits in 113 at-bats, six doubles, one triple, two home runs, 11 RBIs and 10 walks to 37 strikeouts.

Devanney played all around the infield, with 14 starts at shortstop, 13 starts in 14 games at third base, five starts at second base and one start at designated hitter.

The Pirates recalled Devanney from Indianapolis on Aug. 30 and he made his MLB debut by starting at third base against the Boston Red Sox in the series finale at Fenway Park on Aug. 31.

Devanney got his first MLB hit by singling off of Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan in the bottom of the second inning of a 3-0 win at PNC Park on Sept. 3.

Sep 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cam Devanney (34) at the batting cage before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He started at third base in nine of the first 12 games after his callup, but then just twice more in the final 13 games of the season for the Pirates.

Devanney struggled from the plate, slashing .139/.184/.167 for an OPS of .351 in 14 games for Pittsburgh, with five hits in 36 at-bats, one run scored, a double, an RBI and two walks to 21 strikeouts.

His lone extra-base hit came in a 10-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in the series finale at PNC Park on Sept. 7, a double that scored left fielder Ji Hwan Bae.

What Other Infielders Are Left on the Pirates Roster?

The Pirates have eight infielders on their roster with the departure of Cam Devanney.

This includes Spencer Horwitz, Nick Gonzales, Jared Triolo and Nick Yorke, who all finished the season with the Pirates. It also features Tsung Che-Cheng, who spent most of his time at Triple-A, plus three players who were on the 60-day injured list in Endy Rodríguez, Ronny Simon and Enmanuel Valdez.

Simon played most of his games in the outfield for Pittsburgh and Rodríguez will likely try and play catcher again, as long as he can stay healthy doing so.

What This Means for the Pirates 40-Man Roster

Devanney leaving the Pirates opens up a spot on the 40-man roster, which is now at 38 players.

The Pirates have just two days until Nov. 18, which marks the last day they can protect players from the Rule 5 draft, where teams can add players not on 40-man rosters to their own.

A prime addition for the 40-man roster for the Pirates is outfiedler Esmerlyn Valdez, who hit 26 home runs across High-A Greensboro and Double-A Altoona, placing at 15th in the Pirates farm system according to MLB Pipeline.

He won the South Atlantic League MVP, earned Willie Stargell Slugger of the Year honors, given to the best hitter in the Pirates minor leagues, and won the Arizona Fall League Offensive Player of the Year award.

