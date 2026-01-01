Pirates Insider Kills Kazuma Okamoto Dream

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates could still add a big time bat to their lineup next season and have been linked with one of the top remaining free agents.

Kazuma Okamoto is the top remaining Japanese free agent this offseason and the Pirates are one of the main teams going after them.

The Pirates have not only shown interest in Okamoto, but held virtual meetings with him and could have him join the franchise as their starting third baseman in 2026.

News surrounding Okamoto is sparse right before the end of his signing period, but one Pirates insider isn't optimistic on the team's chances in the sweepstakes.

Pirates Insider Doubtful on Okamoto Signing

Alex Stumpf, the Pirates beat writer for MLB.com, spoke on the podcast Bucco Bantr about Okamoto and what the Pirates' chances are with him.

Stumpf said while the Pirates have been in on Okamoto and that they have a shot at him, he believes that they won't sign him and that he'll likely sign elsewhere.

“I mean, they have been involved the entire time," Stumpf said. "Like ever since he’s been posted, they’ve had conversations, they’ve had virtual meetings, as Colin Beazley of the Post-Gazette pointed out, but as it stands right now, I’m less than optimistic that they’re going to be able to land him.

“It doesn’t mean that it’s impossible. They are still involved, they are still in the running. It’s not like, they signed O’Hearn, so therefore they have to go out on him or anything like that. It’s just that I think it’s more of a longshot at this time.

“Not maybe the most fun way to start 2026. They’re not out of it, but I would expect him to sign with a different club.

Rumors surrounding the Okamoto signing have picked up before his posting window deadline on Jan. 4, which if he doesn't sign, he'll return to the Yomiuri Giants of NPB in Japan.

Stumpf acknowledged these, many of them with little or no validity, and said it's likely that because the Pirates have made big moves this winter, like trading for Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe and signing free agent Ryan O'Hearn , that they think they'll do the same.

“I think people saw how much the Pirates have done this offseason compared to other offseasons and they’ve been connected to Okamoto the entire time, that they’ll think, ‘Yeah, they’ll cross the finish line there.’

"Again, it’s not a, ‘They’re 100% out of it.’ I’m just less optimistic that it’s going to happen," Stumpf said.

Who Else is in on Okamoto?

The Pirates aren't the only team that want Okamoto, with a number of teams linked in this pursuit.

West coast teams like the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres are in on Okamoto, but other teams like the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Okamoto is reportedly in the United States meeting with teams in Los Angeles ahead of the end of his posting window on Jan. 4, less than three days before he has to sign with a MLB team.

The non-west coast teams are likely going after free agent third baseman Alex Bregman, who will command a nine-figure deal, something the Pirates aren't going to pursue.

Notorious MLB agent Scott Boras and his team represent both players, so that is something that coud come into play.

The allure of playing on the west coast for Okamoto is likely high, as it is closer to Japan and there is a greater Japanese media presence there.

One team that looks like a fit for Okamoto is the Angels, as they fit that billing and need a third baseman, but it depends on how Arte Moreno sees the deal and if he's willing to spend the money to bring him on.

Munetaka Murakami , the other top Japanese position player free agent this offseason, ended up signing with the Chicago White Sox for two years, $34 million.

Jon Heyman of Bleacher Report previously mentioned that Moreno "didn't give the go-ahead" to the Angels to sign Murakami, which could impact them potentially signing Okamoto.

The Padres wouldn't have Okamoto at third base, as Manny Machado is there, but they could use a first baseman or a designated hitter, taking advantage of his hitting prowess, which the Pirates clearly want as well.

San Diego has had more success than those two teams, making the playoffs in four of the past six seasons and back-to-back postseason appearances.

The Pirates' best bet is to put the top offer on the table in terms of money and years, but Okamoto still has to want to come to Pittsburgh as well.

