Pirates Get Update on Kazuma Okamoto Pursuit

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have little time remaining in their quest for landing Kazuma Okamoto before his signing period ends.

The Pirates have made their push, showing interest when the Yomiuri Giants of NPB posted him in November and have held virtual meetings with Okamoto and his team.

Okamoto fits what the Pirates need, which is a veteran power-hitter that can play third base next season.

With less than three days remaining before Okamoto has to sign with a team or return, here's where the Pirates stand.

Pirates and Their Competition for Okamoto

The Pirates are one of a few MLB teams that have interest in the Japanese star, who also desire his power and hitting prowess.

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Yomiuri Giants first baseman Kazuma Okamoto (25) fields a ground ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Teams mentioned previously include west coast clubs like the Los Angeles Angels and the San Diego Padres, but also clubs like the Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays.

West coast teams normally do well with Japanese talent, which would put the Angels and the Padres as clubs that are amongst the favorites.

Okamoto is currently meeting with teams in Los Angeles with his notorious MLB agent Scott Boras.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently posted about teams that are interested in Okamoto, noting all of the ones prior, except the Diamondbacks.

He did mention that the Angels, who managed to get Anthony Rendon's massive contract restructured, still won't seriously go after Okamoto, even with some more money invovled.

"The Angels showed interest [in Kazuma Okamoto] but aren't expected to bid aggressively even after getting Anthony Rendon to defer the $38M due him," Heyman wrote.

Top third baseman free agent Alex Bregman is still available, which is someone that will command a contract out of the means of the Pirates and the Padres as well. Boras also represents both Okamoto and Bregman.

Sep 25, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) throws out Toronto Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman (not pictured) at first base during the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Big market clubs like the Red Sox, Cubs, Blue Jays and also the Diamondbacks are likely looking at Okamoto as a backup option and see Bregman as their main target.

This probably leaves the Pirates and Padres as the main suitors for Okamoto, who both have benefits for adding him.

Pirates and Padres Likely Main Suitors for Okamoto

Pittsburgh would make Okamoto their starting third baseman, which is something San Diego wouldn't, as they already have Manny Machado in that spot.

The Padres have had team success more recently, with four postseasons in six years, compared to the Pirates who haven't made the postseason since 2015.

San Diego is also a west coast team, has a built-in Japanese media market and has Japanese players like pitchers in Yu Darvish and Yuki Matsui, plus also added Korean infielder Sung-Mun Song.

Okamoto would likely fit as a designated hitter or first baseman on the Padres, with less chance to show his glove like at third base, but still displaying his hitting skills.

The Pirates haven't had much history with signing big-time international free agents from east Asia.

Korean slugger Jung ho-Kang was their last major signing on a four-year, $11 million contract on Jan. 16, 2015.

Jul 5, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang (16) reacts circling the bases on a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the ninth inning at PNC Park. The Brewers won 6-5 in ten innings. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh could make a statement signing with Okamoto, which would put them in the market for future east Asian talent.

How Recent Signings Could Shape Okamoto Market

Contract projections for two of the top Japanese free agents this offseason were wildly off the mark and were much different than national media anticipated.

Fellow Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami had contract projections north of $100 million and ended up signing for two years, $34 million with the Chicago White Sox.

Right-handed pitcher Tatsuya Imai just signed with the Houston Astros on a three-year, $63 million contract, who also had higher expectations for what he would earn.

The likelihood of a MLB Lockout for the 2027 campaign is playing a major role for free agency this season, which has seen teams make less moves throughout the winter and not want to commit to long-term contracts, especially if there is no season.

This shows in both Murakami and Imai's contracts, as they signed for shorter contracts, but at higher yearly salaries (AAV).

Dec 22, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; New Chicago White Sox player Munetaka Murakami, right, dons his jersey with General Manager Chris Getz, left, during a press conference where he was introduced at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

One major part of both players' contracts is that they have an opt-out for every season, with Murakami having one after his and then Imai having two for his second and third seasons.

This gives both players a chance to bet on themselves and earn an even bigger contract going forward, if they perform better than expected.

Both players also signed one day prior to the end of their signing period, which if they didn't sign, would've sent them back to their NPB teams.

What This Means for the Pirates

The Pirates have made some big moves this offseason, improving their lineup for a 2026 season that they anticipate competing for the playoffs.

This includes trading for Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe, who hit 31 home runs in 2025, plus top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon García from the Boston Red Sox, who has great power potential.

Pittsburgh also signed free agent Ryan O'Hearn to a two-year, $29 million deal with $1 million in incentives based on plate appearances.

That signing marked the first multi-year free agent deal since right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova signed for three years, $27 million on Dec. 27, 2016. It was also the first multi-year free agent position player signing since outfielder John Jaso on a two-year, $8 million contract on Dec. 23, 2015, a decade prior.

Pittsburgh has shown that they are willing to spend money and have added two 2025 All-Stars in O'Hearn and Lowe, plus a future star in García.

Feb 18, 2025; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia (91) participates in media day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Pirates will have to outbid the Padres, or another surprise team that comes in for him, either in the length or salary, but most likely both.

If the Murakami and Imai contracts say anything, the Pirates will also need to include opt-outs in the contract, which is something they don't do.

His posting period ends Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. and it's likely news will come out of his signing, if it happens, the day prior, or even two days before, if the Imai and Murakami signings are the trend.

The Pirates have an improved lineup and an excellent pitching staff with National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes leading the way.

An addition like Okamoto would give the Pirates another solid bat, a new market for international fans and long-time Pirates fans belief that they are committed towards building a contender.

Okamoto has to want to sign for the Pirates in the end, but putting out the best contract and doing everything you can to land this type of player is something the front office must do in this pivotal offseason.

