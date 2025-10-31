Pirates Re-Sign Pitcher to New Deal
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't done much in the way of offseason contract negotiations yet, but will bring back one pitcher for 2026.
Ari Alexander reported that right-handed pitcher Jarod Bayless agreed to terms on a minor league deal with the Pirates for next season.
Jarod Bayless and His History With the Pirates
Bayless signed a minor league deal with the Pirates on Feb. 10 and started his season with High-A Greensboro.
He made four relief appearances with Greensboro, moved up to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 19 for one outing, then spent the next two months with Double-Altoona.
Bayless struggled with Altoona, posting an 0-5 record in eight starts and 11 contests, a 5.28 ERA over 29.0 innings pitched, 25 strikeouts to seven walks, a .241 opposing batting average and a 1.17 WHIP.
He returned to Greensboro on June 24 and found his best form, with a 3-0 record in 13 relief appearances, a 1.89 ERA over 19.0 innings pitched, 25 strikeouts to two walks and a .194 opposing batting average.
Bayless also pitched in a perfect game for Greensboro in their 4-0 win over Bowling Green Hot Rods, the High-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, closing out the ninth inning on just 10 pitches.
He returned to Indianapolis on Aug. 17 and finished out his season at Triple-A. He had one loss in eight appearances and four starts, a 3.68 ERA over 22.0 innings pitched, 14 strikeouts to five walks and a .244 opposing batting average.
Bayless finished his season across three levels with a 3-6 record over 37 outings and 12 starts, a 3.97 ERA over 77.0 innings pitched, 77 strikeouts to 16 walks, a .235 opposing batting average and a 1.10 WHIP.
Could Bayless Make the Pirates Roster?
Bayless is not currently on the 40-man roster, so he'll need a strong showing to convince the Pirates that he deserves a shot at a spot at the MLB level.
He faces great competition from a strong number of right-handed options in the Pirates system, which includes relievers and both starting pitchers that could feature in the bullpen next season, or even wait at Triple-A for a chance.
Bayless will not get a chance as a starting pitcher, but if he can prove that he's a consistent, reliable option as a middle reliever, circumstances may align for the Pirates calling him up at some point in 2026.
Bayless Before the Pirates
The Seattle Mariners took Bayless with the 996th overall pick in the 33rd round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Dallas Baptist.
Bayless spent all that time in the Mariners organization, which lasted almost five seasons before they released him on Aug. 6, 2024.
He'll turn 29 years old next year, which will mark his sixth season starting in the minors, hoping that this is the year he'll make it to the MLB.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates