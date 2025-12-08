PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a ways to go before the 2026 MLB Draft, but reportedly will have someone new at the helm leading the way.

Former Pirates director of amateur scouting Justin Horowitz departed the franchise this offseason, joining the Washington Nationals as as an assistant general manager.

Horowitz led the Pirates the past two MLB Drafts, but now, they'll have a different person in their ranks taking on that role.

Pirates Have New Leader for 2026 MLB Draft

Joe Doyle of Over-Slot reported that the Pirates aren't filling the role that Hororwitz had this offseason.

Doyle did report that assistant general manager Kevan Graves will take on the leadership role and responsibilities that Horowitz had for the draft.

Graves will work on continuing the work that Horowitz did in his two seasons in the role, but Graves isn't new to scouting or an MLB Draft.

Kevan Graves and His History With the Pirates

The Pirates have had Graves in their front office in a variety of roles for many years now and this "promotion" shows their trust in him.

Graves joined the Pirates as a baseball operations assistant in November 2008, 17 years ago, spending one year in that role. He then became an assistant director in baseball operations in November 2009, working in that role for almost two years.

Graves then took over as director of baseball operations in September 2011 and worked through the end of 2015 in that position. He earned promotion to assistant general manager in January 2016 and is headed into his 10th year in that job.

Graves served as interim general manager in 2019 when the Pirates fired Neal Huntington. He had offers to go elsewhere, with the San Francisco Giants looking at him as a candidate for their general manager. He also interviewed for the vacant Pirates general manager position, before they went with Ben Cherington, who is still in his role.

Why Graves Makes Sense as Leader of Pirates' 2016 MLB Draft

Graves isn't new to how the draft works and has played a role in how the Pirates operate during one of the busiest and most important times of their calendar, as they add the right pieces for the future of the franchise.

Doyle noted that Graves worked alongside Horowitz and that he, "had his hands deep in the process of draft operations and amateur scouting oversight."

Horowitz and the Pirates took Konnor Griffin out of Jackson Preparatory High School in Jackson, Miss. with the ninth overall pick in 2024.

Griffin became the best prospect in baseball this past season, slashing .333/.415/.527 for an OPS of .942 in 122 games, 161 hits, 23 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 94 RBIs, 50 walks to 122 strikeouts and 65 stolen bases on 13 attempts.

He also moved up through Single-A Bradenton to High-A Greensboro and then to Double-A Altoona, leading them to the playoffs and also representing the Pirates at the Futures Game .

Griffin may also get a shot at a roster spot on Opening Day, which would serve as an incredible achievement for the 19-year old.

Pittsburgh then took right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez out of Corona High School in Corona, Calif. with the sixth overall pick in 2025, who MLB Pipeline ranks third in the Pirates farm system and the 27th best prospect in baseball.

Graves work with the Pirates during this time has gotten them the best prospect in baseball in Griffin and potential ace in Hernandez, which gives them two great pieces moving forward.

Pirates Await Big Opportunity in Next Draft

The Draft Lottery will take place during the Winter Meetings in Orlando, Fla. this week on Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh has the third-best chance of landing the first overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft at 16.81%. Only the Chicago White Sox at 27.73% and the Minnesota Twins at 22.18% have a better shot than them.

The Pirates won the inaugural MLB Draft Lottery and took right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes out of LSU, signing him to a record $9.2 million bonus. That pick worked out well, as Skenes won National League Rookie of the Year in 2024 and then the NL Cy Young Award in 2025.

Graves and the Pirates hope that they'll get in around at least the top three picks for the draft lottery, giving them easier access to the best future talent in baseball.

