Pirates Reveal Spring Breakout Lineup

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have their Spring Breakout Game lineup ready, as they show off their best prospects.

The Pirates host the Detroit Tigers at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. on March 20, with first pitch set for 7:35 p.m. MLB Network and SportsNet Pittsburgh are broadcasting game.

MLB Spring Breakout pits two teams against each other and their top prospects, marking an important occasion towards the end of Spring Training. The game is in its third year and is taking place from March 19-22.

Pittsburgh has most of their top talent featuring in the Spring Breakout Game, giving fans a chance to see the top talent in one of the best farm systems.

Looking at the Pirates Lineup

Player Position Batting Side Konnor Griffin Shortstop Right Termarr Johnson Second Base Left Esmerlyn Valdez Right Field Right Tony Blanco Jr. Designated Hitter Right Duce Gorson Third Base Left Omar Alfonzo First Base Left Easton Carmichael Catcher Right Mitch Jebb Center Field Left Will Taylor Left Field Right

The best prospect in baseball in Konnor Griffin will leadoff for the Pirates and play shortstop against the Tigers.

Griffin hasn't hit as well as he'd like, slashing .184/.279/.526 for an OPS of .805, but does lead the Pirates with four home runs, showing his power early on this season.

He is aiming for an Opening Day roster spot and this is another game he can show he deserves that, even at just 19 years old.

Termarr Johnson follows along in the middle of the infield, hitting second and playing second base.

He performed well in the Grapefruit League, slashing .368/.500/.526 for an OPS of 1.026 and will get a chance at Triple-A Indianapolis this season at just 21 years old.

Esmerlyn Valdez will hit third and play right field for the Pirates against the Tigers. He had a sensational showing in 2025, with 26 home runs, the most in the Pirates farm system.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Valdez also earned Arizona Fall League Offensive MVP honors and has a big season ahead of him in Triple-A, while also occupying a spot on the 40-man roster.

Duce Gorson plays third base and hits fifth and Omar Alfonzo, normally a catcher, plays first base and hits sixth.

Gorson was the Pirates' ninth round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of UCLA and can feature at numerous infield positions, while Alfonzo joined the Pirates for $150,000 in 2019. Both players featured at Double-A Altoona last year and both players are improving each season.

Power-hitting Tony Blanco Jr. is the designated hitter and is coming off an Arizona Fall League campaign where he won the Home Run Derby. He is the Pirates' designated hitter and hits fourth.

Blanco hit the hardest home run in the minor leagues and one of the hardest in baseball last year and if he stays healthy, will get more chances to show his power in 2026.

The back end of the lineup has Easton Carmichael at catcher, hitting seventh, Mitch Jebb in center field and hitting eight and Will Taylor in left field and hiting ninth.

Pittsburgh took Carmichael with the third round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma and he spent time at High-A Greensboro at the end of 2025.

Jebb, the second round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Michigan State, spent all of 2025 at Altoona and slashed .265/.350/.317 for an OPS of .667 in 122 games, with 118 hits, 11 doubles, six triples, no home runs, 34 RBI, 59 walks to 56 strikeouts and 33 stolen bases on 38 attempts.

Taylor, the fifth round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Clemson, played 93 games between Single-A Bradenton and Greensboro, slashing .262/.373/.458 for an OPS of .831, with 88 hits, 68 runs scored, 20 doubles, 14 home runs, 62 RBI, 49 walks to 106 strikeouts and 23 stolen bases.

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