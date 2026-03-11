Pirates Struggle Offensively in Defeat to Orioles
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have had one of the better offenses so far in Spring Training, but they performed poorly in their most recent outing.
The Pirates fell to the Baltimore Orioles by a score of 7-2 at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla., as they had just four hits all game, including one hit through the first six innings.
Pirates catcher Joey Bart singled in the second inning and then the next hit came from designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, who doubled in the seventh inning.
The Pirates would get a run from new utility player Tyler Callihan, who walked to lead off the eighth inning, moved to second on a hit by pitch and eventually scored on back-to-back ground outs.
One lone highlight from the Pirates offense in this defeat was Nick Cimillo leading off the ninth inning with a home run. Cimillo ended a streak of 13 at-bats without a hit following that home run.
Noah Davis Makes First Start for Pirates
The Pirates gave right-handed pitcher Noah Davis the start vs. the Orioles, who they signed on a minor league deal and made a non-roster invitee for Major League camp.
Davis pitched well early on for the Pirates, getting the first 10 batters out, before giving up a single in the top of the fourth inning to Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman.
He then got out of that inning unscathed and got the first two outs of the fifth inning, but then allowed a single, hit a batter and gave up a three-run home run to Orioles left fielder Taylor Ward off a cutter left up in the zone.
Davis ended his outing after that home run, as right-handed pitcher Tyrone Yulie came in relief for him.
He used his five-pitch arsenal throughout his start, with the cutter, four-seam fastball and sinker, plus the screwball and curveball as well, posting five strikeouts.
Other Notes From the Pirates Loss
it was an important return for Pirates outfielder Ronny Simon, who made his Spring Training debut in the loss to the Orioles with a groundout.
Simon suffered a season-ending injury for the Pirates, which required surgery on a torn labrum, which had a return timeline of four-six months from September, which makes March and ideal comeback for him.
He is on a minor league deal with the Pirates and will look to make it back on the 40-man roster and then the 26-man roster at some point in 2026.
- Bart's single was just his second hit in 21 at-bats the Grapefruit League, as he's struggled from the plate so far.
- Top prospect Konnor Griffin was hit by a pitch today and had no hits in two at-bats, with his batting average dropping down to .192.
- Outfielder prospect Jhostynxon Garcia had a hit off the bench today for the Pirates. He is now slashing .500/.571/.667 for an OPS of 1.238 in 11 games with 12 hits in 24 at-bats in the Grapefruit League.
- The Pirates scratched second baseman Brandon Lowe from the lineup and had Callihan play in his place vs. the Orioles. Lowe was dealing with lower body discomfort and stayed in Bradenton to train there.
