New Pirates Addition Making Spring Training Debut vs. Tigers

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a new player they just acquired and they're putting him quickly into the lineup to see what he brings in Spring Training.

Tyler Callihan, who the Pirates landed in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds on March 4 in exchange for right-handed relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas, makes his Pirates debut in the Grapefruit League against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.

Callihan will start at second base and hit leadoff vs. the Tigers, as he tries to help the Pirates end a three-game losing streak, their longest in the Grapefruit League so far.

The Pirates will also look to see what Callihan brings them, including with his bat and on the defensive side of things, too.

What the Pirates Get In Tyler Callihan

Callihan gives the Pirates a versatile, utility option, playing at most infield positions and even seeing time in left field.

He actually broke his forearm last season while making a catch and running into the wall at the same time, which ended his campaign in early May, just four games into his Reds career.

Position Starts (Appearances) Second Base 262 (270) Third Base 61 (62) Designated Hitter 30 (30) Left Field 22 (25) First Base 13 (18)

He has the most experience at second base, but should get opportunities at third base too, where he'll compete to try and provide depth for Gold Glove Award winner Jared Triolo .

His main source of competition is Nick Yorke , who features at the same position as a utility player, which should take place over the next two weeks for one of the final roster spots.

Callihan isn't really a power bat, with just 37 home runs in his six minor league seasons, but he does have some interesting advanced stats that make him a solid addition to the lineup if the Pirates need him.

May 3, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tyler Callihan (32) hits a RBI single in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

He had a strong wOBA (Weight On-Base Average) of .400 at Triple-A Louisville in 2025, plus a high PullAir% of 24.6%, which measures the percentage of hits that go to the pull-side and aren't ground balls.

PNC Park is good for left-handed power bats because right field is closer, even with the 21-foot high wall in honor of Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente.

The Pirates went and added left-handed power bats this offseason, signing free agent Ryan O'Hearn and trading for Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe , so adding another left-handed bat in Callihan makes sense.

Callihan has been a solid hitter during his minor league career, slashing .262/.332/.417 for an OPS of .749 in 396 games, which bodes well for him adjusting to major league pitching.

His time at Triple-A has been even better, slashing .311/.432/.553 for an OPS of .985 over 28 games the past two seasons.

What Else to Watch Out For Pirates vs. Tigers

Left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco makes his second start in the Grapefruit League and is looking to earn a spot in the Pirates starting rotation for 2026.

Barco had an excellent start vs. the St. Louis Cardinals in the 6-1 road win on March 1, throwing three scoreless innings and posting three strikeouts with two walks.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Hunter Barco (45) warms up before the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Pirates will also have right-handed starting pitcher Thomas Harrington and right-handed relief pitcher Justin Lawrence scheduled vs. the Tigers.

Pittsburgh will have a top prospect lineup vs. the Tigers, with shortstop Konnor Grififn hitting second, Jhostynxon Garcia playing in left field and hitting fifth, Esmerlyn Valdez in right field and hitting seventh, plus Termarr Johnson serving as designated hitter and hitting eighth.

Henry Davis is the catcher for Barco and hits third in the lineup for the Pirates.

