Pirates Bring Back Outfielder on Minor League Deal

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates let go of a player last month, but quickly brought him back to the team for next season.

The Pirates re-signed outfielder Ronny Simon to minor league deal and assigned him to Triple-A Indianapolis on Nov. 24, according to an updated transactions log .

Simon now has a chance to prove he belongs back at the major league level in 2026, as long as he performs at Triple-A.

Simon's 2025 Season with the Pirates

The Pirates claimed Simon off of waivers from the Miami Marlins on June 2, as they designated him for assignment the day prior.

He played with Indianapolis before his first call up, slashing .291/.386/.447 for an OPS of .833 in 52 games, 60 hits in 206 at-bats, nine doubles, one triple, seven home runs, 30 RBIs, 32 walks to 40 strikeouts and 24 stolen bases on 30 attempts.

The Pirates recalled Simon on Aug. 13 after they placed Oneil Cruz on the seven-day concussion list.

Simon played in seven games for the Pirates, starting four contests in right field and three contests in left field.

Aug 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ronny Simon (63) celebrates a home run by outfielder Bryan Reynolds against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

He slashed .233/.250/.267 for an OPS of .517 in those seven games, with seven hits in 30 at-bats, one double, two RBIs and one walk to eight strikeouts.

Simon had two hits in his debut, with two runs scored as well in the 12-5 defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers in the series finale at American Family Field on Aug. 13.

He also had two hits in his last outing for the Pirates in their series opener vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Aug. 25, including an RBI-double in his final at-bat, tying the game at 6-6 in the top of the ninth inning.

Nasty Injury Ends Simon's Season

Simon suffered an dislocated shoulder in his last outing vs. the Boston Red Sox in the series opener at Fenway Park on Aug. 29.

He came on as a pinch runner in the seventh inning and after sliding home on a sacrifice bunt, Red Sox catcher Connor Wong's knee hit Simon's left arm as he was tagging Simon out before he touched home plate.

Simon came up in immediate pain and left the game shortly after, but did score a run in the 4-2 victory for the Pirates.

Aug 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Ronny Simon (63) is checked by medical staff after sliding into home plate against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk announced in his last injury report on Sept. 17 that Simon would undergo surgery to repair the torn labrum, which will keep him out four-to-six months.

They also waited to do the surgery, as Simon fractured the head of the humerus, as well as tearing his labrum. Tomczyk said they wanted the bone to heal and get "sticky", before Simon underwent his labrum surgery.

Simon was supposed to have surgery in early October and as long as he did, he'd be on track for a return from February-April 2026.

Pirates DFA Simon After Season

The Pirates designated Simon for assignment following the 2025 season, along with right-handed relief pitchers in Colin Holderman and Dauri Moreta and outfielder Alexander Canario.

Pittsburgh did this as they made room for six players on the 40-man roster, prior to the Rule 5 Draft deadline on Nov. 18.

Those players included top prospect in outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez, as well as infielder Jack Brannigan, left-handed pitcher Tyler Samaniego, and right-handed pitchers Wilber Dotel, Antwone Kelly and Brandan Bidois.

Simon is the only player that re-joined the Pirates after they placed him on waivers.

