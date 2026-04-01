Pirates Unleash Power in Win Over Reds

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates needed some production from their lineup in the early part of 2026 and finally got it.

The Pirates would hit four home runs and won 8-3 against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, tying up the series with their divisional rival after a 2-0 defeat in the opener on March 30.

Pittsburgh tied their home run total from their first four games of four home runs in this one and scored the most runs in a game in 2026 as well.

It also marked the first game that many of the Pirates returning players came through and made crucial plays at the plate.

Pirates Show Big Time Power in Victory

The Pirates came into this game vs. the Reds with just two runs scored in the first nine innings over the past three contests.

Pittsburgh missed the opportunity to score in the first inning, despite two runners in scoring position, but they didn't make the same mistake in the second inning.

The Pirates loaded the bases, as third baseman Nick Gonzales singled, catcher Joey Bart walked and center fielder Oneil Cruz singled, which allowed third baseman Nick Yorke to hit a fly out to score Gonzales for a 1-0 lead.

Right fielder Jake Mangum popped out and then first baseman Ryan O'Hearn would crush a three-run home run to give the Pirates a 4-0 advantage.

O'Hearn took a 94.1 mph cutter down in the zone from Reds left-handed starting pitcher Brandon Williamson, sending it 103.5 mph off the bat and 401 feet to center field.

Mar 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (29) hits a three-run home run in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Left fielder Bryan Reynolds joined O'Hearn in the power display, hitting a solo home run right after him, taking a 92.8 four-seam fastball in on the hands and sending it 106.1 mph off the bat, plus 417 feet into the left field seats.

That home run tied Reynolds for ninth most in Pirates history with outfielder Jason Bay (2004-08) at 139.

Cruz decided he would hit his first home of the season as well, hitting an 88.1 mph cutter on the hands, smashing it 111.1 mph off the bat and 444 feet for a solo homer, putting the Pirates up 6-1 in the top of the fourth inning.

He only hit one home run off left-handed pitching all of last season and doing so in March is a big sign that Cruz's work against southpaws this offseason is coming to fruition.

Cruz then hit his second home run in the top of the ninth inning, as he took a first pitch 87.4 mph curveball from Reds right-handed relief pitcher Pierce Johnson down and inside and crushed it 108.1 mph off the bat and 403 feet.

That was a two-run home run, putting the Pirates up 8-3, and giving them a strong win on the road.

Bubba Chandler's Up-And-Down Outing

The Pirates top pitching prospect, right-hander Bubba Chandler, made his season debut against the Reds.

Chandler had a great start to this outing, with two strikeouts and a fly out/pop out in both the first and second innings.

Mar 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

He then started having issues with control, walking the first two batters of the third inning and then getting a fly ball that should've been an out, but left fielder Bryan Reynolds and center fielder Oneil Cruz miscommunicated on it and it fell, scoring a runner.

Chandler then came back with a great defensive play, catching Reds center fielder TJ Freidl's bunt and throwing it to second base to get the out there for the double play.

Chandler got a ground out to end the third inning and then made quick work of the Reds in the fourth inning with two strikeouts and a fly out.

His command issues came back in the fifth inning, walking three of the first four batters to load the bases.

Pirates manager Don Kelly took Chandler out and right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez continued his great start, striking out two Reds batters to end the inning.

Chandler finished his outing with six strikeouts over 4.1 innings, but also a career-high six walks as well, with no hits allowed.

He only allowed four walks over the 31.1 innings pitched he had in 2025 as a rookie, so that's something he'll look to work on going forward.

Chandler almost exclusively threw his fastball, which he regulalry hit 100 mph on, while throwing his changeup and slider sparingly.

Pitch Usage Average Velocity Four-Seam Fastball 60/81 (74%) 99.1 mph Changeup 11/81 (14%) 93.4 mph Slider 8/81 (10%) 89.9 mph Curveball 2/81 (2%) 87.3 mph

Pirates Run Into Some Trouble Later On

The Pirates looked like they would easily get the win over the Reds, but things didn't go exactly as they anticipated.

Rookie left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco had two solid innings out of the bullpen and then gave up back-to-back home runs to shortstop Elly De La Cruz and first baseman Sal Stewart, as the Reds trimmed the Pirates' lead to 6-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Cincinnati designated hitter Eugenio Suárez then looked like he went around for the third strike, but home plate umpire Jordan Baker didn't call it.

Pirates manager Don Kelly then got himself ejected arguing the no-call and bench coach Kristopher Negrón took over as acting manager.

Right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana took over from Barco and gave up a single, putting runners at the corners.

Santana then got a fly out and Reds pinch-hitter Nathaniel Lowe to hit a ball in the infield that second baseman Brandon Lowe made a diving catch on and threw to O'Hearn at first base to end the inning, with the Pirates up 6-3.

Left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto finished the game off in the ninth inning with a scoreless relief appearance.

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