Pirates Boost Offense in Lineup Before Giants Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't gotten the production from the plate they've wanted over the past few games, but their lineup for their upcoming game should bring them exactly what they're looking for.

The Pirates are bringing back their best bats in the lineup ahead of their second game vs. the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on May 9.

Pittsburgh has their best left-handed hitters ready to face San Francisco, after they didn't start vs. left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray in the 5-2 loss in the series opener on May 8.

This includes the likes of second baseman Brandon Lowe , right fielder Ryan O'Hearn and first baseman Spencer Horwitz, who have all had productive 2026 seasons so far.

Pirates' Struggles the Past Few Games

The Pirates have had one of the better offenses in baseball, including the 10th-best batting average (.245) and OPS (.716), plus the seventh-best on-base percentage (.332), while also ranking sixth in walks (158), tied for seventh in both runs scored (187) and RBI (181) and 10th in hits (328).

Pittsburgh has put together some impressive wins, like their 16-5 win over the Washington Nationals on April 13 and their 17-7 win over the Cincinnati Reds on May 2, both at PNC Park.

May 2, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin slides into third base for a triple against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

The Pirates haven't had much luck offensively this week, with just eight runs over five games, including one shutout, two games where they won by just scoring one run and their high of four runs, which they also won.

While the Pirates are winning right now, it's not sustainable to assume your starting pitching and bullpen can lead you to low-scoring wins on a consistent basis.

Pirates manager Don Kelly went with a right-handed heavy hitting lineup vs. Ray, which didn't end up working, as the right-handed hitters like Nick Yorke and Billy Cook have struggled this season, hitting .214 and .200, respectively.

The one player that did come through was designated hitter Marcell Ozuna , who hit a solo home run for the 300th home run in his career, as he's had a much better May so far.

Pittsburgh brought in Lowe via trade and O'Hearn via free agency and both have played like All-Stars this season, with Lowe leading the team with 10 home runs and O'Hearn slashing .290/.375/.443 for an OPS of .818.

Horwitz has also had a decent season, slashing .252/.368/.388 for an OPS of .756, providing value towards the end of the lineup.

The Pirates will need some right-handed bats to step up, but for now, their left-handed bats have produced and will need to keep doing so.

Overlook at Pirates Lineup vs. Giants

The Pirates are taking on Giants right-handed starting pitcher Landen Roupp, which explains them four left-handed batters and a switch hitter, while their right-handed batters trend towards the bottom of the lineup.

Player Position Batting Side Oneil Cruz Center Fielder Left Brandon Lowe Second Base Left Bryan Reynolds Left Field Switch Ryan O'Hearn Right Field Left Nick Gonzales Third Base Right Marcell Ozuna Designated Hitter Right Spencer Horwitz First Base Left Konnor Griffin Shortstop Right Joey Bart Catcher Right

Center fielder Oneil Cruz moves back to the leadoff spot after hitting fifth the day prior, where he has started 30 games at in the batting order this season.

May 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lowe, left fielder Bryan Reynolds and O'Hearn will hit second through fourth in the lineup, respectively, which is their usual order.

Nick Gonzales moves back to third base and bats fifth, Ozuna drops two spots down to sixth, Horwitz maintains his seventh spot, while shortstop Konnor Griffin and catcher Joey Bart bat eighth and ninth, respectively.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!