Pirates' Nick Gonzales Addresses Position Change Before Opener

PITTSBURGH — Nick Gonzales has featured primarily at second base and shortstop during his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but will play a new position for the most part in 2026.

Gonzales will serve as the starting third baseman for the Pirates to begin the upcoming season and Jared Triolo will play shortstop, a reversal of roles for the two from last season.

He has only started one game at third base and played two in his major league career and made 15 starts and 19 games played at the position in the minor leagues.

It's not easy making the move to a position you don't have much experience at, but Gonzales started there five times in Spring Training and also with Team Mexico at the World Baseball Classic .

“Yeah feel comfortable," Gonzales said in a video from DK Pittsburgh Sports . "Played some games there, played some game at WBC there and still could. Knowing I’ll continue to improve on it. You’ve got Triolo who’s been there before and he kind of knows how to play there and he’s helped me a ton. So watching that guy everyday is good for me.”

Gonzales Willing to Play Any Role for Pirates

While some players wouldn't like a positional move, Gonzales has embraced the change and taken the advice from Triolo, a Gold Glove Award winner as a utility player.

Gonzales is willing to play wherever the Pirates want him at and that he's accepted playing third base.

“Yeah it’s good," Gonzales said. "Like I said when spring first started, wherever the team needs me is where I’ll be and yeah that’s good with me. Whatever I need to do to do that, I’ll do the best of my ability to be a good third baseman and do what I need to.”

Triolo has excelled at third base in his career, with seven defensive runs saved (DRS) and four outs above average (OAA), playing a role his defensive silverware.

Gonzales has had issues defensively, particularly at second base, where he has posted a career DRS of -16.

He has relied on Triolo's advice and teaching at the position, with Gonzales crediting him heavily for his improvements there.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Jared Triolo (19) returns to the dugout against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“Yeah it’s been great," Gonzales said of Triolo. "Kind of keeps it real and he knows what to tell you and he knows how I learn, how I like to be told things and we’re just working off each other and it’s been great.”

Pirates manager Don Kelly sees both Gonzales and utility option Nick Yorke featuring the most at third base and that Gonzales will play shortstop in place of Triolo as needed.

Kelly also has faith in both players featuring at the position and the hard work they put in since last season's end.

"...With Nick Yorke and Gonzales, the ability to move over to third and handle that well. They both worked extremely hard at being able to do that during this offseason and during Spring Training and feel confident and comfortable with them there,” Kelly said.

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