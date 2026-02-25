Pirates' Konnor Griffin Hit By Pitch in Spring Training

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect Konnor Griffin had an at-bat that was far more painful than he would've liked.

Griffin got hit by a pitch from Atlanta Braves left-handed relief pitcher Hayden Harris in the top of the seventh inning in the 3-1 defeat at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla.

Harris threw a sweeper that hit off the back foot of Griffin and sent him to the ground, before getting up and limping, which prompted Pirates medical staff to meet with the 19-year old.

Griffin would stay in the game as a baserunner, but came out before the bottom of the seventh inning, as Mike Jarvis took over at shortstop.

Griffin reportedly told Pirates media in the clubhouse following the game, "I'm good," according to José Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports , a good sign that this wasn't a serious injury.

History of Konnor Griffin Getting Hit By Pitches

Griffin had 22 hit by pitches last season over 122 games, averaging out to a hit by pitch every 5.5 games.

He got hit by a pitch six times with Single-A Bradenton over 231 plate appearances, 10 times with High-A Greensboro over 234 plate appearances and then six more times with Double-A Altoona in just 98 plate appearances.

Griffin got hit by a pitch in over three games vs. Richmond, Sept. 2-4, the most frequent time period for that to happen to him.

He took a pitch to the head in the series opener on Sept. 2 from Richmond right-handed pitcher Will Bednar, the brother of former Pirates pitcher David Bednar , who threw a 97 mph fastball right off the top of the helmet of Griffin, who hit the ground.

Griffin stayed in the game and then took a 92 mph fastball off the shoulder in the next game from Richmond right-handed pitcher Ryan Murphy on Sept. 3 in the bottom of the third inning.

Richmond right-handed starting pitcher Trystan Vrieling then hit Griffin twice on Sept. 4, doing so as he led off the bottom of the first inning and then again in the bottom of the second inning, which brought home a run after he loaded the bases.

Griffin had his most notable hit by pitch when took a fastball on the hands in the Futures Game on July 12, which forced him out of the game. X-rays came back negative on Griffin's hand and he rejoined with Greensboro shortly after.

Konnor Griffin Coming off Great Spring Training Performance

Griffin started in the previous game for the Pirates vs. the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Fla. on Feb. 24.

He had an excellent game, hitting two home runs and driving in another run on a ground out for four RBI

His first home run came in the top of the second inning off of Red Sox left-handed starting pitcher Ranger Suarez. Griffin sent a hanging curveball 374 feet to left field and hit it 104.8 mph. off the bat, giving the Pirates a 2-0 lead.

Griffin hit his second home run in the top of the fourth inning, waiting on a sweeper that he hit out 440 feet to deep center field, 111.2 mph off the bat for a solo shot to extend the Pirates' lead to 4-0.

He almost had a home run in his first Grapefruit League start vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla. on Feb. 22, hitting a ball 397 feet and 105.6 mph off the bat, but the wind knocked it down on the warning track near the center field wall.

Griffin, as long as he's ready to go, will continue getting chances at proving that not only is he the top prospect in baseball, but that he deserves a shot on the Pirates' Opening Day roster.

