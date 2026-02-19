Pirates Not Likely Trading for Third Baseman

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have looked at different options at third base, but them actually making an important move at the position hasn't happened yet.

The Pirates have looked at free agent options, but have more recently looked at the trade market as an option for bringing someone new at third base.

Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette spoke on 93.7 The Fan and said that the Pirates will most likely have Jared Triolo at third base and won't make an addition there before Opening Day.

"As of now man I'm going to go with Triolo," Mackey said. "Like they could still trade for somebody. I don't think it's terribly likely. So I'm going to go with Triolo."

Why the Pirates Might Not Add a Third Baseman

The Pirates looked at numerous free agent third baseman this offseason, but didn't land any of their prefferred names.

This includes Japanese superstar Kazuma Okamoto , Jorge Polanco , Willi Castro , Yoán Moncada and most recently Eugenio Suárez , who signed with the Cincinnati Reds on a one-year, $15 million contract.

Pittsburgh has also explored the trade market for third base options, including Isaac Paredes of the Houston Astros, Casey Schmitt of the San Francisco Giants and both Mark Vientos and Brett Baty of the New York Mets .

The Pirates do have Triolo at third base currently, who won a Gold Glove as a utility player in 2024 and was a finalist last season.

Pittsburgh could add one someone via trade, but whether they have the major league talent they'd be willing to part ways with for it is unknown.

The Pirates did involve catcher Joey Bart in trade talks with the Astros, but teams will likely want more than just him for a potential return.

Pittsburgh already parted ways with major league starting pitching in both Mike Burrows and Johan Oviedo , so unless teams are looking for prospects, which most playoff teams aren't, another trade likely won't occur for them.

Why The Pirates Would Want a Third Baseman

The Pirates would benefit from depth at third base, as besides from Triolo, they don't have many internal options at the position.

Both Enmanuel Valdez and Nick Yorke have trained at third base during Spring Training, but both have less than a combined five total games at the position in the major leagues.

The only other true third baseman the Pirates have is Jack Brannigan, who has played half of his games at shortstop, hasn't played at Triple-A and is coming off a torn labrum which ended his 2025 campaign early.

Triolo had a strong end to the 2025 campaign from the plate, but hasn't hit consistently enough over a full season to solidfy himself as a true starter.

He also is more useful as a utility player, able to fill all four infield spots and provide depth at each position.

The Pirates have also added some power to their lineup the likes of Ryan O'Hearn , Marcell Ozuna and Brandon Lowe this offseason and bringing some more in is never a bad thing for a team that hit the least amount of home runs (117) in MLB.

