Pirates Catcher Involved in Recent Trade Talks With Astros

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have been aggressive in making moves this offseason, especially on the trade market, as they try and improve their roster for this season.

The Pirates have had trade interest in Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes and reportedly had catcher Joey Bart as someone they would include in a potential trade for him, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette .

Mackey did also report that those trade talks for Paredes "gone quiet", but that it wouldn't be surprising to the Pirates involve Bart in trade talks and predicts that they will trade him by the start of the season.

Bart is currently projected as one of the two primary catchers for the Pirates in 2026, but there are reasons why the Pirates would trade him.

Why the Pirates Might Trade Bart

Bart features as a trade piece due to the fact that the Pirates have a ton of depth at catcher, with four different options on the 40-man roster.

This includes Henry Davis, the first overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, Rafael Flores Jr. , who the Pirates acquired in a trade with the New York Yankees for closer David Bednar at the 2025 deadline, and Endy Rodríguez , who is back healthy from another elbow injury.

Davis struggled from the plate, slashing .167/.234/.278 for an OPS of .512 in 87 games in 2025, but was brilliant from behind the plate, improving from -4 defensive runs saved in 2024 to +8 in 2025.

He also became the main catcher for Paul Skenes for most of the season, who won the 2025 National League Cy Young Award, and did well with star rookie Bubba Chandler as well.

Bart was poor defensively, falling from -4 DRS in 2024 to -6 DRS in 2025. The Pirates also had a 39-35 record with Davis behind the plate and a 26-50 record with Bart at catcher.

He also struggled hitting in 2025, going from a .462 slugging percentage and a .799 OPS in 2024 to .340 slugging percentage and .695 OPS in 2025, as he hit 13 home runs in 2024 and just four home runs in 2025.

Flores and Rodríguez aren't finished products, but both could provide depth for Davis and develop into strong catchers, as long as they stay healthy and produce from the plate. Both players also have experience at first base, where Bart has none in his professional career.

The Pirates are also set at designated hitter, with the additions of Ryan O'Hearn and Marcell Ozuna from free agency. Outfielders in Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds , plus first baseman Spencer Horwitz should also feature there.

What Would the Pirates Trade Bart For?

Pittsburgh has wanted additions to their left side of the infield, especially at third base, as they lack true depth at the position following their trade of Ke'Bryan Hayes last season to the Cincinnati Reds.

Jared Triolo , a utility Gold Glove award winner, will likely start on Opening Day, but there isn't much depth at the position behind him, particularly with a strong enough bat.

Paredes makes sense for the Pirates, a right-handed power bat, and would come in a trade, which is why Bart was a person for the move.

Bart doesn't really make sense for the Astros, who would rather have a left-handed hitter, plus an outfielder at that, but there are other teams that might want the veteran catcher.

The Pirates could go after New York third basemen in Brent Baty or Mark Vientos, but Vientos might come as a more likely addition, as the Mets see Baty filling a utility role.

Bart would likely go with another Pirates player/prospect in a trade, but an important addition at the position could be the difference for the franchise ending their decade-long postseason

