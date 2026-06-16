Not Time to Give Up on Pirates Yet

PITTSBURGH -- It's not time to give up on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Yes, the Pirates are 2-8 in their last 10 games. Yes, they sit 9.0 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for the National League Central division lead.

It seems like the season is trending in the wrong direction, and it would be easy to lose hope as the Pirates approach the halfway point of the season. While things seam bleak, this is exactly the time to buy in on the Battling Buccos.

Problems Are Obvious in Pittsburgh

Here's the thing about the Pirates as they've plummeted over the past few weeks: the problems are obvious. The bullpen's struggle with consistency and the offense's inability to support their ace, Paul Skenes, continue to haunt the team.

The good news, however, is those things can be corrected. The offensive woes that have suddenly developed are hopefully just a blip on the radar. After all, they've been one of the most productive offenses through the first part of the 2026 campaign.

Part of getting back on track is the return of star rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin. As he slowly makes his way back from injury, the Pirates know they have a force and difference-maker waiting in the wings.

SImilarly, the Pirates brought in slugger Ryan O'Hearn to be a key contributor, but since his return from injury he's been a bit off. The hope is that he and the rest of the veterans on the roster can find their game as the summer heat turns up.

The reinforcements are coming for the Pirates, it's just a matter of withstanding the strain a bit longer. The same can't be said for the bullpen, however. They need improvements immediately, and while they've found temporary relief at times from Triple-A call-ups and shifting the pitching staff around, it hasn't sustained.

Still, the answers are obvious. The Pirates were aggressive in the offseason and upgraded their offense. Now, they must do the same thing with their pitching depth. The bullpen requires outside help, and every day that passes without a new reliever in Pittsburgh is another wasted day.

May 29, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) hits a single against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Lowe Man Wins

Here's one reason to keep believing in the Pirates: second baseman Brandown Lowe. In his first season with the Bucs, he's been remarkable at the plate. He's smashed 17 home runs, the 13th-most in the MLB, with 46 runs batted in.

Over the past few seasons, the Pirates have desperately sought another power bat for their lineup. Lowe has delivered, adding another home run threat in the heart of the order.

Pitching Staff Has the Stuff

The Pirates still have the makings of a premier starting pitching staff in the MLB. Skenes is in a "slump", but has only given up more than two runs in a start twice this year. Jared Jones was just forced out after four innings, but after missing a year of action, we can be a bit patient with him as he takes his licks. Veteran Mitch Keller is going through his own struggles, but he's one of the steadiest pitchers in the league. He'll recover.

Add in Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler finding their ways, and this staff can carry them back into contention.

If that's not a reason to keep believing, there's no convincing you. Things look rough right now in Pittsburgh, but that doesn't mean the season is over. Quite the opposite, in fact, as there is plenty of reason to keep believing in the Pirates.

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