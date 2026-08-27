One Pirates Prospect Pushing for September Promotion

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a few interesting prospects that could make an impact in 2027 and one player should get a chance prior to that.

Pirates outfield prospect Mitch Jebb has performed impressively with Triple-A Indianapolis as of late and should get a shot as one of the two extra roster spots in September.

MLB rosters expand from 26 to 28 players in September, which means they can add a position player and a pitcher during the month.

Jebb has only just started showing flashes of great potential this season, but if the Pirates continue falling behind in the National League Wild Card race .

Jebb Making Big Improvements in 2026

The Pirates took Jebb with the 42nd overall pick in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Michigan State.

Jebb was an interesting selection, a left-handed contact hitter that could play multiple positions and had great speed, but little power, just seven home runs in three years at Michigan State.

Michigan State's Mitch Jebb gets a hit against Purdue Fort Wayne during the first inning on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the McLane Baseball Stadium in East Lansing Mall. 230419 Msu Purdue Fw Baseball 011a | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He mostly filled that role in his first three seasons with the Pirates, with just seven home runs, including none in 2025 with Double-A Altoona and six home runs with High-A Greensboro in 2024.

Jebb has made adjustments this offseason, put in some good work, and it's shown as he's introduced power into his game.

He has hit seven home runs in 33 games with Indianapolis, after hitting just seven home runs prior to Triple-A and in 288 other games.

Jebb hit his first two home runs of the season on April 23 against St. Paul (Minnesota Twins), more than 101 mph exit velocity on both and around 400 feet, finishing with four RBI in the 6-1 win.

A big hinderance in Jebb's development this season was him fracturing his thumb , requiring surgery and keeping him from playing for Indianapolis from April 26 to July 24, almost three months out.

Jebb bounced back after his injury, slashing .269/.350/.472 for an OPS of .822, with 20 hits in 108 at-bats, a double, three triples, five home runs, 14 RBI and 13 walks to 26 strikeouts.

He hit two home runs in his first two games back against Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia Phillies), one on July 24 and the other on July 26.

Jebb didn't hit a home run for almost a month, but has three home runs in his past three games, with two home runs vs. Louisville (Cincinnati Reds) on Aug. 23 and a home run vs. Columbus (Cleveland Guardians) on Aug. 26.

It's a great revelation for Jebb, who no one really expected this power output from and it would've been even better to see him healthy for the entirety of 2026 to see how he would've improved upon that.

Why Jebb Deserves Shot With Pirates

The Pirates have some tough choices this offseason when it comes to their Rule 5 Draft and who they decide to protect.

Jebb is one player who will be first-time eligible and MLB teams will definitely consider giving him a look this coming December, obviously pending a Rule 5 Draft happening with the potential lockout incoming.

Feb 18, 2026; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Mitch Jebb (92) poses for a photo during media day at Pirate City. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates could avoid this situation earlier on and just add him to the 40-man roster now, giving him a chance to prove he belongs on the major league roster, or at least near it, going into 2027.

Jebb has mostly featured in center field the past two seasons, but the Pirates could give him a run at a middle infield spot, shortstop or second base, if they need a player there.

His power is also intriguing and how it could play at PNC Park is another part where the Pirates should try and figure that out.

Jebb projects more like a Jake Mangum style-player , versatile defender with speed and a strong contact hit-tool, but the power could separate him and make him a more desirable option for next season.

The Pirates giving Jebb a chance for that extra roster spot isn't super high, but if they continue falling further from playoff contention, then it's not a bad idea to look at the future and Jebb as a solution.

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