Pirates Promote Speedy Outfielder to Triple-A

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates moved up an outfielder that is looking to make their mark and show they belong at the major league level.

The Pirates moved outfielder Mitch Jebb from Double-A Altoona to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 21, where he ended up starting in center field and hitting seventh in the lineup vs. St. Paul, with just one walk in four plate appearances.

Jebb will likely fill the role of Jhostynxon Garcia , who was Indianapolis' center fielder and went on the seven-day injured list with lower back tightness on April 17.

The Pirates made Jebb a non-roster invitee for Major League Camp during Spring Training and he'll have his best chance yet to show he can play at the highest level.

Background on Jebb

Jebb spent all of 2025 with Altoona, where he slashed .265/.350/.317 for an OPS of .667, with 118 hits in 122 games, 11 doubles, six triples, 34 RBI, 59 walks to 56 strikeouts and 33 stolen bases on 38 attempts.

He previously played for High-A Greensboro for the entire 2024 season and then Single-A Brandenton towards the end of 2023.

Michigan State's Mitch Jebb drives in a run against the Lugnuts in the third inning on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, during the Crosstown Showdown at Jackson Field in Lansing. 230404 Msu Lugnuts Bsball 142a | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Pirates took Jebb with the 42nd overall pick in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Michigan State, as they wanted a speedy player that could provide good contact and get on base.

Jebb has shown that he can steal bases, with 91 stolen bases and just 15 times caught stealing in the minor leagues, with 43 stolen bases in 2024 at Greensboro and four stolen bases in 2025.

He also has good plate discipline, with 142 walks to 171 strikeouts in the minor leagues, keeping his strikeout rate low, 13.9%.

Jebb has also shown some solid contact, but will need to get it even higher as he sticks around at Triple-A. This is especially true as he is someone that doesn't hit home runs, with none since 2024.

It's normally not easy for players who have no power to make it in the major leagues, but the playesr that do have good contact rates and have other traits that make them valuable to a team.

Pirates outfielder Jake Mangum fits this role, with little power, but someone that can get a couple hits, lay down a bunt, steal a base, make a big time play and also constantly fight for everything.

Jebb has some of those attributes that Mangum has and is also a strong outfielder, which could make someone the Pirates monitor, especially if they need defensive help.

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